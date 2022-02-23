Angelina Jolie wears the perfect gray oversize sweater to return to the office

Finding a knitted sweater is not easy at all. And it seems Angelina Jolie has found the perfect sweater for this fall. Remember that it is important to see how it fits the body, in the same way, you need it to be a timeless piece.

Like other minimalist pieces in the closet actress and activist Angelina Joliethis new sweater that she wore on an outing in Los Angeles stands out as a super chic piece.

We forgive you if you think “it’s just a gray sweater.” Indeed, yes it is. But Angelina Jolie knows how to style each garment and transform even the most basic into something great.

Wearing this sweater slouch, off the shoulders, while showcasing perfectly dried hair that falls just above her collarbones, Jolie transformed a lounge sweater into a must-have to gracefully usher in fall.

Angelina Jolie’s oversize and asymmetrical sweater for fall 2021

Angelina Jolie Photo: AKGS.

The midi skirt in a neutral tone also helps create this elegant look, perfect for meeting the day’s commitments. The accessories, as usual, kept them to a minimum: High-heeled shoes naked and a Sesia model bag from Loro Piana.

“I invest in quality pieces, and I use them until they can no longer”, Jolie commented to vogue uk when he starred on the cover of the March 2021 issue. “Boots, an ideal coat, a favorite bag… I don’t change things often, you know? That is one of my characteristics.” And proof of this is her Loro Piana bag that accompanied her throughout the summer, and that she continues to carry.