Angelina Jolie visits refugees and internally displaced persons in Burkina Faso

The special envoy of the UN Agency for Refugees (UNHCR), the famous actress Angelina Jolie, visited refugees and internally displaced persons in northern Burkina Faso this weekend to commemorate World Refugee Day.

“I am here to show my solidarity with the people of Burkina Faso, who continue to welcome their displaced brothers and sisters despite terrible attacks and challenges; sharing what little they have, at a time when other countries with many more resources have closed their borders and their minds to refugees,” said Jolie in the Goudoubo camp, located in the Sahel region.

“The truth is that we are not doing half of what we could and should to find solutions that allow refugees to return to their homes, or to help host countries, such as Burkina Faso,” added the Hollywood star.

During her stay in Burkina Faso, Jolie visited internally displaced persons in Kaya, a town 100 kilometers northeast of Ouagadougou, the capital; and later the Goudebou camp, which hosts refugees from Mali, was reported today by the local media Burkina24.

Jolie also met with the Burkinabe president, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, with whom she discussed humanitarian issues, including the living conditions of refugees and internally displaced persons.

He also spoke with Kaboré about contributing to Burkina Faso cinema, as Burkina Faso is the country that hosts the Ouagadougou Pan-African Film and Television Festival (FESPACO) every two years.

Burkina Faso is one of the countries most affected by insecurity and jihadist violence, which has caused more than 1.2 million people to flee their homes since 2019.

The deadliest attack in Burkina Faso’s recent history took place on the night of June 4-5 this year, when at least 160 people died in the town of Solhan, in the northern Sahel region, after being attacked by men. armed.

The attack was not claimed, but Burkina Faso has suffered jihadist attacks since April 2015, when members of a group affiliated with Al Qaeda kidnapped a Romanian security guard at a manganese mine in Tambao (north), who is still missing.

The region most affected by insecurity in Burkina Faso is the Sahel, located in the north and sharing a border with Mali and Niger, although it has also spread to neighboring provinces, such as the Center-North region, and to the east of the country since the summer of 2018.

The attacks are attributed to the local Burkinabe group Ansarul Islam, to the jihadist coalition of the Sahel Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (GSIM) and to the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (EIGS), which also attack neighboring countries with which Burkina Faso shares a border, like Mali and Niger.