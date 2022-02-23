Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the keys to a controversial divorce that is not yet over

When Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt they announced their separation in 2016 everything fell apart. Nobody could believe that a love that had managed to cross the screen would be broken forever and the social interest that this thoughtful decision unleashed was enormous.

Now, 5 years later, the interest is still the same and the court disputes among them they have grown exorbitantly. The reason why both continue with legal fights is neither more nor less than for the good of the children they have in common, since both are fighting for the custody from them.

This week the actor gave something to talk about because some photographs circulated in which he appears in a wheelchair, and although there was speculation about his “serious state of health”, it was only a visit to the dentist, however, the American press He added to this discomfort the legal dispute he has with his ex Angelina, who a few weeks ago was preparing the alleged evidence to accuse the actor of domestic violence.

What is a fact is that the divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is already considered one of the most expensive in the history of the show.

Why did they get divorced?

According to Angelina herself there were “irreconcilable differences”. Many commented at the time that the appearance of third parties could have been one of the reasons why both wanted to take different paths, but that idea quickly dissipated. It was then that they began to talk about the malaise that existed in the family unitsomething of which today we lack many details.

Brad Pitt’s relationship with his children

At that time, the international media claimed that Angelina Jolie was tired of the way Brad treated her children, something that exceeded the patience of the actress and decided to break for good. Recall that the couple had three biological children together (the twins Vivienne and Knox Leon and Shiloh), but Jolie had already adopted Maddox, in addition to Zahara and Paz Thien.

Angelina Jolie always put her six children first and it seems that this mentality was something that Brad did not share. What ended up destabilizing the marriage and causing what no one would ever imagine, the final breakup of two of the most important actors in Hollywood.

The signing of a prenuptial agreement

When Angelina and Brad got married, they signed a prenuptial contract by which, in case of divorce due to infidelity of one of the two, the person who was disloyal to him would relinquish custody of the six children in common.

Here is one of the great problems that both face and for what this divorce is being eternal, since the actress wanted from the first moment the guardianship and custody of the six children.

Angelina’s relationship with her mother-in-law

The differences between the two were always palpable. They discerned in aesthetics, since Brad Pitt’s mother always visited Shiloh with fairy and princess dresses, something that she never liked the actress. In addition, politically they did not agree either, Jene Pitt sent a letter to a famous newspaper asking that people not vote for Barack Obama because he supports homosexual marriages, something that the actress did not see with good eyes because she considered that she was giving a bad example to his grandchildren.

Jennifer Aniston, her main enemy

Angelia Jolie could never stand that Jennifer Aniston was the ex-partner of Brad Pitt and when she had to face the death of her father, the actor got in touch by phone to offer her condolences. Days later Jolie found out about that call and since then it has been published that the couple lived separated by a fit of jealousy

