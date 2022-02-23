An old acquaintance of the MCU could return for the film Thor: Love and Thunder

ATTENTION: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS

The next installment of the “God of Thunder”, Thor: Love and Thunder, could hit theaters on July 8; Natalie Portman will return as Jane Foster in this installment.

MADRID, February 22 (EuropaPress).- Little by little, new details about Thor: Love and Thunderfilm starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman. Precisely, new information confirms the Return of a character from Avengers: Infinity War to the film directed by Taika Waititi.

As fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will already know, during the events of Thor: Ragnarök, the son of Odin, saw his mighty hammer, Mjolnir, destroyed at the hands of his stepsister, the mighty Hela of Cate Blanchet. Thus, the Asgardian hero was forced into infinity war to forge a new weapon with which to fight Thanos.

To achieve such an arduous task, the God of Thunder had the help of Rocket and Groot with whom he undertook a journey to Nidavellir, the legendary planet where the king of the dwarves, Eitri forged Mjolnir. Once there, he managed to get the sovereign and master forger to make him what would be his new and powerful hammer, Stormbreaker.

The master blacksmith who forged Thor’s two omnipotent mallets in his forge was played by Peter Dinklage himself. The actor, known for his role as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thronesrecently gave an interview to Empire in which he hinted at the return of Eitri in the fourth installment of the “God of Thunder”.

“Well, there is another movie of Thor no? Which will premiere and is directed by Taika. But I have said nothing. I haven’t said anything,” Dinklage said. “If you die in a Marvel movie, it doesn’t mean it’s going to be your last Marvel movie. It’s crazy, nothing happens. Someone could make a television series, now there are series. It is the world of Marvel, we are all part of it, “concluded the actor.

Although it is unknown how the possible return of Peter Dinklage as Eitri would fit into the plot, who are confirmed in Thor: Love and ThunderThey are Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Jamie Alexander as Lady Sif. One of the great absentees of Ragnarok. In addition, the film that will be released on July 8 will also feature Christian Bale as the antagonist in its cast, playing Gorr, the butcher of the gods.