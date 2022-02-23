AN ABSOLUTE CHAMPION: The praise that El Cholo Simeone dedicated to Cristiano Ronaldo before facing him again in the Champions League

If there is a manager who has suffered a lot from Cristiano Ronaldo in recent years, it is, without a doubt, El Cholo Simeone. Despite this, the Argentine coach has nothing but praise and positive words for the Portuguese monster.

In the preview of the UEFA Champions League duel between Atlético de Madrid and Manchester United (chapter I is played this Wednesday), Diego Pablo surrendered to CR7. The ‘rojiblanco’ coach defined him as ‘an absolute champion who has left his mark on the world of football’.

SIMEONE’S WORDS ABOUT CRISTIANO RONALDO

“He is an absolute champion, recognized worldwide. He has a lot of personality and has left a mark. He plays in a position that he doesn’t like very much, as a centre-forward, but with the team that formed Manchester United he is very dangerous.”declared The choloin an interview for SkySport Italy.

CR7 has damaged Atleti a lot: “He is a monster, an extraordinary footballer and he has been decisive where he has been. He obviously has hurt us a lot whenever he has played with us. He has a team that accompanies him that is very good, United is a historic player in world football”.

Not long ago, Simeone’s documentary was released in Amazon Prime. And, to the surprise of some, El Bicho appeared saying the following: “He has a lot of balls and I like people like that.”

Always rivals, but the respect is mutual.

Undefeated data. Cristiano Ronaldo registers 25 goals in 35 games played against Atlético de Madrid. The second biggest client of his career. Only surpassed by Sevilla (27).

Did you know…? Cristiano Ronaldo has 7 goals in 10 UEFA Champions League games against Atlético de Madrid. He has scored them in the round of 16 (hat-trick), semifinals (hat-trick) and final. He attended them with Real Madrid and with Juventus. Customers.