Amazon’s biggest screen remains untapped

Image : July Cherry

They have already spent a years since Amazon came up with incorporate screens to its line of smart speakers. This is how the Echo Show family was born, and today we have to talk about the last member to join the Amazon’s extensive brood of speakers : the Echo Show 15.

In a nutshell: the Echo Show 15 is a speaker with a gigantic 15.6-inch display that’s meant to be the nerve center of your ‘smart home’. It must be recognized that it has the ingredients to succeed: a good screen, fairly drinkable voice and video recognition (more on this later) and a thoughtful design that will make the Echo Show 15 fit in anywhere in your home. But after trying it for a few days, I don’t take off the famous donald trump meme of the head: Sounds Good, doesn’t work.

Echo Show 15 WHAT IS IT? Amazon’s latest smart speaker. WE LIKE It has a huge 15.6-inch screen, a nice design, the widgets are a good way to take advantage of the screen, the speaker can be placed both horizontally and vertically. We do not like it There are hardly any widgets yet, you’ll have to buy a separate mount if you don’t want to hang the Echo Show on the wall, the audio is much worse than other Echo devices.

A speaker that… crashes?

Before talking about the failures and successes of the Echo Show 15, we are going to briefly describe what we have in hand, because the design of the speaker has its crumb. Its large 15.6-inch screen is surrounded by a narrow white frame as a passe-partout. This particular arrangement makes the speaker look like a gigantic picture frame that you can actually place in any room in your house (and of course you can turn into a digital photo frame).

The Echo Show 15 is particularly narrow—it’s just under 1.5 inches deep—for good reason: It’s designed that way so you can hang it on a wall. Everything you need is included in the box so you can happily place your speaker on any wall of your House. But here I have come across a design flaw that was clearly rectifiable .

We have already commented in the ‘pros’ and ‘cons’ area that the Echo Show 15 can be placed both vertically and horizontally. H up there, all great. The problem is that you will have to choose one orientation or another, because it is designed in such a way that it cannot be rotated once placed. . This is U It’s a shame, because it would be nice to be able to choose between one modality and another as it suited us. Oh, and the power cord isn’t that great either. very long so make sure you have a plug nearby before you dig holes .

Is there an alternative in case you have all the walls of the house already occupied? Yes, there is also a stand that can be purchased separately that will allow you to place the Echo Show 15 on any surface. Unfortunately, you will find yourself at the same crossroads as before: you will have to choose whether you want the speaker vertical or horizontal before screwing the base to the speaker.

You can place your Echo Show 15 on a stand, but you will have to pay for it separately. Image : July Cherry

It s widgets: a change necessary but insufficient

Once the issue of where to place the Echo Show 15 has been resolved and you’ve set it up (a process how lonely it will take you a couple of minutes) now you can start using it. If you’ve had any other Echo Shows on your hands, you’ll notice that the speaker screen now has a completely different layout. That’s where the Echo Show 15’s new flagship feature comes in: widgets.

The widgets on the Echo Show 15 work in a very similar way to the ones you install on your mobile phone. Each one has its own functions: you can check the weather, see your to-do list, play the last songs you’ve listened to or even leave Post-It notes on the screen. You just have to select the ones that interest you the most and order them to your liking .

Without a doubt, widgets are a tremendously convenient way to quickly see the information that interests us. And not only that, it also allows us to control some of the smart devices in our house with just a couple of clicks. It really is the function that Echo devices have been crying out for since Amazon first decided to include a screen to its happy speakers. The problem is that the offer of widgets is, plain and simple, insufficient.

You can use the giant screen of the Echo Show 15 to connect to other smart cameras. Image : July Cherry

Today, we can only choose from a mere dozen widgets. Amazon says more third-party widgets will arrive over time, too, but no one knows when that will be or how useful they will be. I would love to have a widget with my Trello panels. Or a shortcut to my favorite YouTube channels. I can think of dozens of features that could help justify having a massive 15-inch screen pinned to my wall, but to be honest, Amazon doesn’t seem to have hit upon any.

A good screen, but a mediocre speaker

One of the obvious consequences of running a screen of this caliber and keeping it within a reasonable thickness is that there isn’t much room left to fit a powerful speaker inside. Not that the sound is a disaster, far from it, but if you are going to use the Echo Show mainly to listen to music, you may be interested in exploring others options.

Your screen cannot be put big’ buts’ , the truth. Is big and luminous. It is true that its resolution is only Full HD, but not much else is missing for watch an occasional video with her .

The Echo Show 15 features voice and visual recognition, so each person using the device can arrange everything on their screen however they want and save it to their profile, which will automatically load when the Echo detects who’s on the other end. . Amazon ensures that all data is processed locally, so it does not seem that there will be conflicts (here) in terms of privacy. refers.

It is surprising that the camera of the Echo Show 15 only has 5 mpx when other more modest models from Amazon incorporate better cameras. Image : July Cherry

In summary

It seems that finally Amazon is beginning to understand how to get more out of the screens of its smart devices. The Echo Show 15 is undoubtedly an attractive device: it has a careful design, it can become a giant photo frame, which is something that never hurts, and also includes some how many usable features. However, today the virtues of the Echo Show 15 are not so many as to recommend its purchase.