Aly and AJ will play a former pop duo on ABC’s ‘The Good Doctor’

Did you have the Disney Channel time travel sitcom Phil of the Future playing repeatedly in 2004? Was “Potential Breakup Song” your jam in 2007? If so, chances are you’re a fan of Aly and AJ Michalka. The songwriting sisters and actresses form the pop duo Aly & AJ. And while the “Slow Dancing” singers have something solid in real life, their relationship will be a bit rocky in their guest appearance on ABC’s The Good Doctor.

So is! The suave indie pop stars will appear on the March 7, 2022 episode of ABC’s hit medical drama directed by Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor, as reported by TVLine.

The show follows Freddie’s Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon with savant syndrome who works at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Although he faces many challenges in life, practicing medicine and saving lives comes naturally to the talented surgeon. His neurotypical colleagues aren’t always welcoming, but Shaun manages to meet open-minded medical professionals along the way.

So how will Aly and AJ Michalka fit into the melodramatic story? Let’s break down what we know about the former Disney girls’ characters so far.

Source: Getty ImagesAly and AJ will play former pop duo Lexi and Nelly, respectively.

In the episode titled “Yippee Ki-Yay”, a brotherly bond is affected by an unfortunate event. See, Lexi and Nelly were a famous musical duo just like Aly and AJ, but when Nelly survives a brutal car accident, she’s left with injuries that rob her of her beautiful singing voice. Although tragic, the incident did not stop Lexi from continuing to pursue her dreams of superstardom. As Nelly suffered, Lexi moved on.

With the help of Shaun and Dr. Jordan Allen (Bria Henderson), Dr. Marcus Andrews (Hill Harper) takes over Nelly from AJ as a patient, as Nelly risks her health to undergo a procedure that may or may not save your voice. Lexi (who must be feeling some sort of guilt) will be visiting her beloved sister at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, and we’re expecting loads of tension.

Just what the doctor ordered. #TheGoodDoctor returns Monday February 28th at 10/9c on ABC! 🏥 pic.twitter.com/ZqXru1gsJE

— The Good Doctor (@GoodDoctorABC) February 17, 2022 Where else have we seen Aly and AJ Michalka?

In addition to their four studio albums, the latest of which is 2021’s A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up on Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun, the familiar faces have done plenty of acting work since starring in the original film. from Disney Channel in 2006 Cow Belles.

AJ has lent her talented voice to animated shows like Steven Universe and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, and played the recurring role of music teacher Lainey Lewis on The Goldbergs. AJ reprized her character Lainey Lewis for ABC’s spin-off of The Goldbergs Schooled, which only lasted two seasons.

Aly is known for playing hot-tempered best friend Rhiannon opposite Emma Stone’s Olive Penderghast in the 2010 hit comedy Easy A. She also starred in the CW sci-fi series iZombie and its short-lived drama Hellcats, as well as the musical comedy from 2009 Bandslam. .

We look forward to seeing the singing sisters reunited on the small screen in March!

New episodes of The Good Doctor return Monday, February 28, 2022 at 10pm EST on ABC, ahead of Aly and AJ’s episode on March 7.

