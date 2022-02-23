“Alonso is going to take advantage of the change in regulations”

There is anticipation in Alpine. In the team they want to take advantage of the opportunity to stand out with the new regulations and, although they are also cautious about not throwing bells on the fly, the truth is that expect the new A522 to meet the targets set. This past Monday, the new car with two decorations was presented in society, in what was the official start of The plan before the tests in Barcelona, ​​which will start the preseason this Wednesday. Thus, the search for a competitive single-seater continues to settle, a current that continues to captivate the highest positions of Renault.

Luca de Meo trusts Alonso

This is the case of the CEO of the company, Luca de Meo. The Italian businessman spoke yesterday before the media after the presentation ceremony and could not contain his desire that the Alpine project can follow an ascending line, taking advantage of the new technical situation in the World Cup. For this, he used Fernando Alonso as a reference.

For the leader, the two-time Spanish champion, who acknowledged that he had been waiting for this moment for a year and a half, can perfectly conform to the 2022 regulation and greatly help a team with ambition to try to stand out from the rest, either in the short or medium term.

These were his words, collected by DAZN: “The whole team is highly motivated. We have an organization that continues to be strengthened with new people arriving or people with experience. TWe have the idea of ​​doing it better and better and that is what is happening. Our ambition is to go up and not be in the middle of the pack. We want to be on the screen all the time“, said.

Thus, he came to the figure of the Asturian and was blunt in his opinion about him and what may happen in the near future: “They are cars in which the importance of the driver is greater than before. A legend like Fernando Alonso is going to take advantage of this change“, added. A whole declaration of intent.

Alpine has already premiered in Barcelona

Within the news of Alpine, it should be noted that, after the presentation on Monday, the French team has fulfilled what was promised. This day 22, one day before the start of the Barcelona tests, andhe A522 has been launched at the Montmeló circuit for the first timeas the team itself has confirmed on its social networks.

In this way, the team has completed a filming day, that is, a first set-up of 100 kilometres, with the car with the blue decoration, where the gills of the pontoons have been seen covered In the first instance. Few more details have been brought to light, as Alpine has been extremely careful with the flow of information allowed.

