AI tutor beats human experts in training med students to remove brain tumors

Medical students aided by an AI tutor outperformed their peers who were remotely taught by human experts in a complicated surgical training procedure, new research reports.

The Artificial Intelligence and Neurosurgical Simulation Learning Center in Montreal, Canada, randomly assigned 70 students with feedback and assistance from a sophisticated AI system, a remote expert human instructor, or neither, while removing virtual brain tumors using a neurosurgical simulator.

The AI ​​system, called a Virtual Operating Assistant (VOA), delivered personalized feedback to his students through a machine learning algorithm to teach them safe surgical techniques.

The human instructors observed the students via live feed and gave instructions based on their performance.

Students guided by the AI ​​system learned surgical skills 2.6 times faster and performed 36% better than those mentored by human experts, without experiencing the heightened stress the researchers had anticipated.

Using AI training models to tutor students could be an effective way to improve their skills and patient safety while reducing the burdens placed on human instructors, according to the study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Associationno, found.

“Artificially intelligent tutors like the VOA may become a valuable tool in training the next generation of neurosurgeons,” said Dr. Rolando Del Maestro, lead author of the study.

“VOA significantly enhanced the experience while fostering a great learning environment. Ongoing studies are evaluating how in-person instructors and intelligent AI-powered tutors can be used together more effectively to improve mastery of neurosurgical skills.”

AI and virtual reality (VR) are increasingly being used to train surgeons and other highly skilled medical professionals to practice performing complicated procedures before moving on to human patients.

Another team at the Learning Center used AI to predict whether study participants performing sham surgeries were medical experts or trainees with 90% accuracy in 2019, assessing whether they were neurosurgeons, senior fellows and residents, junior residents, and medical students.

“Medical educators face increased time pressure in balancing their commitment to patients and students,” Dr. Del Maestro said at the time.

“Our study demonstrates that we can design systems that provide on-demand surgical evaluations at the convenience of the student and with less input from instructors. It can also lead to better patient safety by reducing the chance for human error both when evaluating surgeons and in the operating room.”

Dr. Shafi Ahmed, a colorectal surgeon at St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London, livestreamed an operation on a colon cancer patient in virtual reality using a 360-degree perspective in 2016.

More than 50,000 people in 142 countries around the world tuned in to watch the surgeon remove the tumor from the 70-year-old patient. The operation was also downloaded 200,000 times on YouTube, Dr. Ahmed said.

