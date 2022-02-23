After the fury of Infinity War: Peter Dinklage could return to Marvel with Thor: Love and Thunder

The Cyrano actor could return to the superhero franchise. He knows the theories about Eitri and Mighty Thor that would give a new plot twist to the movie with Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth.

the fury of Marvel Studios It is undeniable: of the ten highest-grossing films in history, four of them belong to his acclaimed cinematographic universe. With a collection of $2,048,359,754 dollars, Avengers: Infinity War It became one of the most watched films in the franchise. And although countless Hollywood stars paraded through it, each one managed to stand out in its fair measure. Peter Dinklage was one of them.

After interpreting Eitri In a scene as epic as it is unforgettable, the actor from Cyrano could return to the superhero franchise. We have already seen her chemistry with Chris Hemsworth, a figure that gives life to Thor, just when he creates the Stormbreaker that would accompany the God of Thunder. In this sense, his bond with Odin’s son will function as the perfect excuse for his involvement in Thor: Love and Thunder.

It was in dialogue with Empire that he was encouraged to suggest his return to Kevin Feige’s company, although – as is usual in this type of project – he avoided confirming it completely. “Well, there’s a Thor movie, right? One that Taika made, that he directed and that is about to be released”, Dinklage began by saying. And he added: “But I didn’t say anything, I didn’t say anything”.

In this way, he explained about the possibility that Marvel Studios offers to play with their characters, even when they are no longer present: “If you die in a Marvel movie that doesn’t mean anything. That’s the craziest thing, it doesn’t matter. Can someone make a TV show now that there are series”. Finally, he insisted: “It’s the world of Marvel and we’re all just part of it.”. Will the king of the dwarves of Nidavellir return? Although at the moment the film studio has not referred to it, the plot would lend itself to do so.

On Thor: Ragnarökthe famous hammer mjolnir it had been destroyed. However, in this new installment we will see Jane FosterNatalie Portman back in the franchise to become mighty thor and reuse that characteristic element. Taking into account that Eitri is a blacksmith, the theories indicate that she would return to repair it and thus make way for the new Marvel superhero.