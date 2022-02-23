Aaron Rodgers broke the silence and explained the enigmatic farewell message

The night of Monday, February 21 ended with a bomb of Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay Packers and all the NFL it began to tremble and each sentence that was read generated more and more suspense. Did the quarterback define what team he will play for?

After starring in a sensational regular season in which he ended up winning the MVP award after pitching 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and 4 interceptionsAaron Rodgers returned to fall short in the Playoffs and his continuity in the Packers remains unconfirmed.

In a novel that seems to never end, Rodgers did not guarantee that he will continue with the Green Bay Packers. The quarterback will take his time to think and when cell phone alerts indicated a new Instagram message from A-Rod, Packers fans expected the worst.

Such was the commotion it caused. the enigmatic message of Aaron Rodgers in the world of the NFL, that the quarterback had to clarify on the show of former Indianapolis Colts player, Pat McAfee, if he was saying goodbye to Green Bay Packers. Apparently, It was just a few words of gratitude for his ex-partner, Shailene Woodley, and his fellow Packers.

Aaron Rodgers explained the enigmatic goodbye message he posted on Instagram

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Aaron Rodgers told Pat McAfee that he came off a 12-day cleanup and his first thought was to give her a “intense gratitude” the important people in your life. That’s the reason for the enigmatic message… In addition, the quarterback stated that He does not yet have a decision on which team he will play for in the 2022 NFL. Green Bay Packers are excited!