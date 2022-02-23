Aaron Rodgers and his “emotional” message to Shailene Woodley, Packers and the NFL

The quarterback posted a message on his Instagram social network late at night that surely worries more than one. Does it sound like a farewell?

the last days for Aaron Rodgers They certainly have not been easy. First, his future in the National Football League (NFL) is not decided, either in Green Bay Packers or another institution. Second, according to Life & Style there would be broken his relationship with who would be his wife, Shailene Woodley.

Packers fans want to see him another year dressed in green, but everything seems to indicate that AR12 will continue his career in another organization, but while that happens, the quarterback scared everyone with a emotional message and full of what it seems to be a farewell.

He addressed Woodley first: “Thank you for letting me chase you the first few months after we met and finally letting me reach out to you and be a part of your life. Thank you for always supporting me for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you know, and for showing me what unconditional love looks likeI love you and I’m thankful for you…”

The message continues

“…To the men I got to share the quarterback room with every day, Matt, Nathaniel, Luke, @jordan3love and @kurtbenkert, you guys made every day so much fun and i’m so thankful for the daily laughs and the stress relief they brought me every week of the year. I love you guys”.

“To my teammates, past and present, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our work; soccer. the friendships we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so grateful for the role each of you have played in making my life so much better. I love you guys, and I appreciate the memories we’ve created.”