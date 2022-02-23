A teenager from India defeated Magnus Carlsen, the world No. 1

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, the young Indian grandmaster who defeated Magnus Carlsen, world champion, in 39 moves

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa is called “Pragg” and, at just 16 years old, he is the sensation of world chess. His resume includes several smashed records, such as being the youngest Grand Master in the history of his country and the fifth in the world. He was even world champion in the Sub 8 category. And he has just become The Earliest Executioner by Magnus Carlsenthe ace of the boards since 2013. However, “Pragg” owes everything to the Cartoon.

The reason? Her parents initiated Vaishali, the older sister of the Indian wunderkind, into sports science to stop watching so much television. His favorite pastime was cartoons. It was love at first sight. years later, and from watching his sister play so much, “Pragg” also succumbed before the rooks, the queens and the pawns. “We had to teach Vaishali to play to limit his television habits. Over time, our two sons became fond of the game and they decided to dedicate themselves to him”, said Rameshbabu, the father of “Pragg” and Vaishali, quoted by the Indian newspaper The Bridge.

The Praggnanandhaa family, of humble origins, lives in Padi, a suburb of Chennai, in India. At home there are entire showcases with the trophies won by “Pragg” and his sister Vaishali. “Pragg’s” routine includes for several years, a one-hour trip (by car or bus) to the chess school run by his mentor: the Indian Grand Master Ramanathan Ramesh. The precocity of “Pragg” and the desire to learn from him made him the star of the place. The fact that another Indian Grand Master like Viswanathan Anand admired the talent of “Pragg” did nothing but raise his shares. Before the coronavirus pandemic, this teenager who had not turned 15 at the time was future. His victory against Carlsen transformed him into a present.

“It’s extraordinary. I follow him since before he was a grandmaster. His understanding of chess is very unusual for a 12-year-old boy”, Anand said some time ago, quoted by the newspaper El País. And he added: “In addition to being one of the biggest talents we have right now in the whole world, I really like Pragg as a person, he is a very affectionate boy”. Anand is neither more nor less than the idol of the young prodigy.

An anecdote told by Ramesh, the chess teacher of “Pragg” fully paints his love for chess. And his voracity to continue learning; for being better. “Many times during classes I ask students to tell me if they watched ten chess videos or not,” Ramesh recounted in The Bridge, an Indian outlet. And he added: “Many tell me that they couldn’t reach ten because of school, studies, homework and other daily tasks. Anyway, once I was surprised by Pragg’s response. He told me that she had seen 30 videos per day. That is the dedication it takes to be a chess champion. I was surprised by his willingness to learn, and how willing he is to sacrifice everything for chess”.

Any other teenager Pragg’s age would have a hyperactive social media profile. However, the routine of the young chess player includes a daily ping pong match with his teacher’s son and a couple of hours in the pool to rest his mind. No Facebook, no Twitter, no Instagram. “The expectations created around you can have a negative influence. When he loses, the result sometimes affects him more than it should. work on it but He is only 16 years old and I am proud of how he has performed against the best players in the world”, Ramesh, his coach and teacher, told ESPN.

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, the young Indian who defeated Carlsen, looks at the board carefully: he owes his passion for the game to his sister, with whom he learned after his parents started her so she wouldn’t watch so much television

The game against Carlsen was an example of such a “great performance against the greats”. Playing black, “Pragg” took advantage of some inattentions of the world champion to beat him. “I am very very happy. Just being able to play against these rivals every month is a huge opportunity for me. I can learn a lot,” said the 16-year-old Indian in an interview with Chess24.

In the last few days, “Pragg” had to change your routine for the rapid match tournament which is disputed online. “I go to bed late to get used to it”, he said after beating Carlsen. “It works, because now (at dawn) I am fresh. But right now it all comes down to going to bed. I don’t think I can eat anything at 2:30 in the morning.” His victory in 39 moves against the world champion had remained in history. It was time to rest.

