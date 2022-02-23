‘A quiet place’ will have a third installment, which already has a release date

Paramount Pictures has announced that the third installment of ‘A quiet place’the horror saga written and directed by John Krasinski, will hit theaters in 2025two years after the spin-off of the franchise that is already in development and is scheduled for release in 2023.

Although the details of the project, announced during the Paramount investor meeting, are still very scarce, it is expected to be the third installment bring back the creative team from the previous two filmscaptained again by Krasinski, and with the stars of the saga, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe.

‘A Quiet Place’ is a horror saga set in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a brutal race of alien monsters that hunt their prey, humans or all living beings, guided only by sound. In this bleak context, the Abbott family, made up only of the mother Evelyn (Blunt) and her children, Regan (Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah) and a baby, tries to survive after the farm where they lived was attacked in the first installment, which ended with the death of the Abbott patriarch, Lee, played by Krasinski.

The first delivery, which he received very well received by both critics and the publicamassed more than 340 million dollars at the box office in 2018. Its sequel, despite suffering the effect of the pandemic, since its premiere was scheduled just when the covid crisis broke out, managed to reach 300 million dollars last year at the box office after delaying its release several times.

In addition to the third installment, Paramount is preparing a spin-off set in this world devastated by aliens, but it will not be focused on the Abbott family. The film will be directed by Michael Sarnoski (Pig) and its premiere is set for next year.