A new international option emerges to replace Santiago Solari at Club América

The technician of America club, Santiago Solariis on a tightrope due to poor results in the Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022so the board, headed by the sports president, Santiago Bathsbegin to sound out names to replace the Argentine strategist.

One of the main options is that of the coach of the Puebla, Nicholas Larcamonbut for this they need to wait until summer so that they can get their services, as long as they pay their termination clause, which is around 900 thousand dollars, which is a fairly accessible figure compared to what the team is used to disbursing of the Eagles.

However, according to information from Rubén Rodríguez, a Fox Sports journalist, another of the candidates is the experienced Ricardo Garecacurrent helmsman of the Peru National Teambut everything will depend if you access the Qatar World Cup 2022, so we will have to wait for who the blue-cream dome leans towards. It is worth mentioning that the continuity of the ‘indie’ will depend on the result against the Cougarsin another edition of the Capital Classicwhere he is prohibited from losing, otherwise the meek elders of Club América would terminate his project after a year.

Where do they march in the Clausura 2022?

At this time, the group of the Eagles is located in the penultimate position of the general table of the Torneo Grita México Clausura 2022 with just four points out of a possible 18, product of a victory, a draw and four defeats, so that if this end falls of the week against the university students run the risk of finishing last.