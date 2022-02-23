3 galaxies collide and merge with each other in a new image captured by the Hubble telescope

As chaotic as they may seem, these types of mergers are more about creation than destruction.

Spiraling through space, three distant galaxies collide and coalesce in a mesmerizing new image captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.

The object, shown in the image published last Friday, is called ‘IC 2431’ and is located about 681 million light-years from Earth, in the constellation of Cancer, according to the space agency. Astronomers detected the merger thanks to a citizen science project called the Galaxy Zoo, which invited more than 100,000 volunteers to sort Hubble images of 900,000 galaxies that were never fully examined.

This cosmic crash, known as a ‘triple galaxy merger’, happens when three galaxies slowly approach each other and rip each other apart with their gravitational forces. Mergers of this type are common throughout the universe, and all large galaxies, including ours, owe their size to mergers like this, as explained by the Live Science portal.

As chaotic as they may seem, these types of mergers are more about creation than destruction. These collisions cause gravitational disruptions that shake and compress the star-forming gas in galaxies, triggering waves of star formation as dense clumps of material collapse under their own gravity to form young stars. Existing stars, meanwhile, will survive the crash largely unscathed, although the merger between the three galaxies will warp the orbital paths of many stars.

Studying galactic mergers can help astronomers better understand how massive galaxies grow and evolve over millions and billions of years, and how the Milky Way will continue to change.