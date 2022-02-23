23 actors who admitted to hating their own movies, from George Clooney to Brad Pitt

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the most obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be very revealing.

Many actors have spoken negatively about their time as superheroes, or their portrayals as a teenage heartthrob or in leading roles in movies they thought were written by someone else (see: Bill Murray).

Others, including Charlize Theron, have said they took a job solely because of a director’s filmography, only to later be disappointed by the end results of their collaboration.

Next, The Independent looks at 23 actors who admitted they didn’t like the movies they starred in.

George Clooney – batman and robin (1997)

Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck: Some of Hollywood’s best-known actors have played the masked vigilante on screen. However, only one wore a suit with bat nipples, and that was George Clooney. “Let me just say that I actually thought he had destroyed the franchise until someone else brought it back years later and changed it,” he once said of the role. “At that moment I thought it was going to be a very good step in my career. It was not”.

Halle Berry- cat woman (2004)

Halle Berry is still one of the few actors to accept her Razzie Award in person. “Thank you very much. I never in my life thought she would be here,” she told the audience, before poking fun at her own Oscars acceptance speech and thanking her manager. “She loves me so much that she talks me into doing projects even when she knows they’re s**t.” She recently said that she has “carried the weight” of the film’s failure, telling Jimmy Kimmel: “Any success that she had or didn’t somehow seem like it was all my fault. But it really wasn’t my fault.”

Ben Affleck- Daredevil (2003)

if you hate Daredevil, Ben Affleck hates her more. “Daredevil it didn’t work at all,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly in 2007. “If I wanted to go viral, I would speak less politely.” Affleck would give the superhero genre another chance, when he accepted the role of Bruce Wayne for suicide squad and batman v supermanwith better results, although a little disappointing.

Ben Affleck, like us, did not enjoy Daredevil (20thCentury Fox)

Brad Pitt – The Devil’s Own (1997)

There are plenty of movies Brad Pitt might regret making (like the terrifying 1992 movie Cool World ), but in a chat with Newsweek in 1997, the actor named what he considers his worst: The Devil’s Own. He called Alan J Pakula’s film a “disaster” and “the most irresponsible side of filmmaking, if you can call it that, that I’ve ever seen.”

Jessica Alba- Fantastic Four (2005)

While superhero movies can now contend for the Best Picture Oscar (Black Panther), there was a time when playing a hero in spandex didn’t carry any prestige. Jessica Alba was one of the first people to jump into the boom of the superheroes of the mid-2000s, where she played the Invisible Woman in Fantastic Four. Her experience, however, left her wanting to quit acting altogether. “I hated her. I really hated her,” she told she. I remember when I was dying Silver Surfer. The director said, ‘It looks too real. It looks too painful. Could you be prettier when you cry? Cry beautifully, Jessica.’”

Bill Murray- Garfield: The Movie (2004)

Bill Murray only voiced Garfield the cat due to a misunderstanding: he thought Joel Coen, of Coen Brothers fame, had written the script. In fact, it was written by Joel Cohen (Cheaper by the Dozen, Monster Mash: The Movie). “I was exhausted, drenched in sweat and the lines were getting worse and worse. And I said, ‘Okay, you better show me the rest of the movie so we can see what I’m dealing with,'” he told GQ. “So I sat and looked at everything, and I was like, ‘Who the hell wrote this? Who did this? What the hell is Coen thinking? And then they explained it to me: It wasn’t written by that Joel Coen.”

Channing Tatum- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

“I’ll be honest, I hate that movie,” said Channing Tatum about G.I. Joe. “They forced me to do it. The script was not good at all. And I didn’t want to do something that I was a fan of since I was a kid and watched every morning growing up, and it was, first of all, bad. And second, I really didn’t know if I wanted to be GI Joe.”

Channing Tatum said he was “forced” to star G.I. Joe (Paramount Pictures)

Michelle Pfeiffer- grease 2 (1982)

“I hated that movie with all my might and couldn’t believe how bad it was,” Michelle Pfeiffer said of the sequel to grease. “At that time I was young and did not know what I was doing.” To everyone’s good fortune, Pfeiffer’s nose for a good script improved rapidly, and her next film was the classic Scarface by Brian DePalma.

Ryan Reynolds- Green Lantern (2011)

Ryan Reynolds has never seen Green Lantern from beginning to end. However, she has seen enough to know that it was a disaster. She let her feelings flow in the 2016 movie dead pool, in which a fictional version of himself is shot in the head by the character for taking on the role. Oh.

Viola Davis- Help (2011)

Viola Davis was nominated for an Oscar for Help. However, the actress deeply regretted playing the maid Aibileen Clark and said that her character’s voice is not heard enough in the final film. “Have I ever done roles that I regretted? I do, and Help It’s on that list,” he told New York Times about the Tate Taylor movie. “I want to know how it feels to work for white people and raise children in 1963, I want to know how he really feels about it. I never heard that in the course of the movie.”

Josh Brolin – Jonah Hex (2010)

Before playing Thanos in Avengers, Josh Brolin played another comic book character on screen: Jonah Hex. Unlike the movies avengers, Hex was not well received by critics, nor by Brolin himself. “I think she deserved those comments for reasons critics will never know,” he told TotalFilm in 2014. “We were almost ready to leave [la película] when this boy appeared [el director Jimmy Hayward]. He was an interesting young man full of energy and obsessed with Jonah Hex. I thought, ‘This is either a really bad decision or a brilliant decision.’ [Fue] really bad.”

Jim Carrey – Kick-Ass 2 (2013)

Following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, Jim Carrey distanced himself from the violent sequel to kick-ass. “I did kick-ass a month before Sandy Hook and now in full conscience I cannot stand that level of violence,” he wrote on Twitter, denouncing the film. “My apologies”.

Katherine Heigl- Knocked Up (2007)

Knocked Up It’s still one of Katherine Heigl’s best-known roles, despite the actress saying she found it all “a little sexist.” “She paints women as shrews, humorless and uptight, and she paints men as lovable, goofy, fun-loving guys,” she told Vanity Fair. “I exaggerated the characters and some days I had a hard time.” In the end, she publicly apologized to the film’s director, Judd Apatow, for his comments.

Katherine Heigl had some criticism against Knocked Up by Judd Apatow (Universal Pictures)

Colin Farrell- Miami Vice (2006)

Few actors speak as directly as Colin Farrell, who said of the 2006 blockbuster Miami Vice: “Miami Vice? I didn’t like it very much. I thought it had more style than actual content and I accept a good part of the responsibility.” Michael Mann’s film has been reassessed by fans in recent years, with many believing that it didn’t get a peek right after its release. It is unknown if Farrell has changed his mind.

Sarah Jessica Parker- Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Although Sarah Jessica Parker will always be best known for playing Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, that doesn’t mean he liked the second movie. “I can see where we fell short,” she told an audience at the Vulture festival, referring to the criticism. “I understand, actually I understand. I will say that I also understand how much money she made. I feel like that has been forgotten in the discussion.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger- Red Sonja (1985)

“It’s the worst movie I’ve ever done,” said Arnold Schwarzenegger about the fantasy film Red Sonja. He revealed that he believes the movie is so bad that it inspired his favorite punishment. “When my kids get out of line, he sends them to their rooms and makes them watch Red Sonja 10 times. I never had too many problems with them.”

Charlize Theron – Reindeer Games (2000)

In Charlize Theron’s mind, her worst movie to date is Reindeer Games. “That was a bad, bad, bad movie,” she told Esquire in 2007. “But even though the movie might suck, he let me work with John Frankenheimer. I’m not lying to myself, that’s why I did it.”

Charlize Theron admitted that she starred Reindeer Games just to be able to work with director John Frankenheimer (Miramax Films)

Alec Baldwin- Rock of Ages (2012)

There are some actors who know that they are in the middle of a disaster in the middle of filming. “It was a complete disaster,” Alec Baldwin told TheWrap when asked about Rock of Ages. “In a week you’re like, ‘Oh God, what have I done?’” Critics, and audiences, agreed when it was released in 2012.

Paul Newman- The Silver Chalice (1954)

Paul Newman had such high standards that, before the release of The Silver Chalice, the Oscar-winning actor paid for newspaper ads urging people not to watch the film’s telecast. He later called it “the worst film produced during the 1950s.”

Sylvester Stallone – Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot (1992)

As one of the most iconic actors in Hollywood, Sylvester Stallone will forever be loved for bringing Rocky and Rambo to the world. His fans will try to forget Stop, Or My Mom Will Shoot , the 1992 cop comedy that teamed Stallone with Estelle Getty. Sly hates her too; Discussing the film in 2006, he called it “perhaps one of the worst movies in the entire solar system, that includes alien productions that we’ve never seen.”

Megan fox – transformers (2007)

The Transformers franchise may have grossed billions of dollars at the box office, but critics have never looked kindly on it. Neither does Megan Fox, who told Entertainment Weekly that “people are very aware that this is not a film about acting”. Earlier he also targeted director Michael Bay, of whom he said, “He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is, so it’s a nightmare working for him.” Fox later retracted the comment, which he called “righteous anger” that should not have been made public.

Robert Pattinson – twilight (2008)

Most actors who regret taking on roles wait a few years until they begin to publicly lament their experience on set. Not Robert Pattinson. Before the last movie twilight was in theaters, the actor said of playing vampire heartthrob Edward Cullen: “It’s weird playing something you don’t particularly like.” A few weeks later, he said that he would have “hated without thinking” the series if he hadn’t appeared in it.

Robert Pattison admitted that the movies of twilight they were not really to his liking (SummitEntertainment)

James Franco- Your Highness (2011)

Director David Gordon Green, Danny McBride and James Franco struck gold with their marijuana comedy Pineapple Express. Unfortunately, his attempt to make another laugh-out-loud movie was a disaster. “Your Highness? That movie sucks,” Franco told GQ, and He added: “You can’t say any other way.”