12 Horrible Performances In Brilliant Movies, From Hugh Grant To Jake Gyllenhaal

It’s much easier to be the saving grace of a bad movie than the worst part of a great one.

The latter rarely makes sense: surely if a film works very well and has a competent director behind it, will all the elements work equally well?

If only it were that simple. While rare, there are cases of very good movies being ruined by a single bad element. Sometimes it’s an accent gone wrong, or an absent-minded actor, or even something as simple as a little bit of miscasting.

To shed light on this phenomenon, we’ve compiled 12 bad performances in great movies, from the famously incongruous (Cameron Diaz in Gangs of New York), to options that are more controversial (Hugh Grant in Love Actually Yes really!)

Jake Gyllenhaal in prisoners

Gyllenhaal is guilty of acting too much in the dark thriller Denis Villeneuve child abduction case. While the other superstars around him (including Hugh Jackman and Viola Davis) bury themselves in grief and rage, Gyllenhaal seems to be in a different movie. He’s all facial twitches and twitches, he injects a nasty weirdness into a movie that doesn’t need it.

January Jones in X-Men: First Class

the star of Mad Men adopt a flat effect for this great reboot of the franchise. To be fair to her, the character she plays, mutant henchman Emma Frost, is written as joking and sarcastic and nothing more, but Jones seems pretty uninterested all the same.

Mark Hamill in starwars

First, some warnings. Some of our best living actors have been no match for George Lucas’s inability to write good dialogue, and Hamill got so much better as an actor as he got older. In those first three Star Wars movies, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher, two of the most charismatic actors in movie history, also act badly. All that said, he’s still not very good at starwars original from 1977, where he plays Luke Skywalker as if he were a spoiled 10-year-old boy. That may have been the point, but it’s still frustrating.

Keira Knightley in Bend It Like Beckham

Keira Knightley is for Bend It Like Beckham what mark hamill is for starwars: An actress who would flourish with age, but whose weaknesses are shown in her first big movie. Playing a young soccer player, Knightley stands out as flat. She agrees with this, he admitted years later that he didn’t think she was very good at it.

Hugh Grant in Love Actually

Many may think Grant’s inclusion on this list is a spoof, both because he’s Hugh Grant and because Love Actually isn’t very good anyway – these people are wrong. But the actor is an unexpected weak link in an otherwise well-acted film. On paper, he should work as the British prime minister, but there is a shy and slightly withdrawn quality to his performance here, as if he doesn’t particularly want to be there. Even his memorable dance sequence in Downing Street appears to have been filmed at gunpoint.

Cameron Diaz in Gangs of New York

The cheerful, glamorous (and now retired) Cameron Diaz has always been cast against her character, especially as John Cusack’s curly-haired, tragicomic wife in Being John Malkovich. However, from time to time, this turned into a “horribly miscast” performance. For example, Gangs of New York, in which she played an Irish pickpocket and Leonardo DiCaprio’s love interest. Even beyond the bad accent, Diaz just stands there, so this Martin Scorsese epic could have another superstar roster name on the bill from it.

Ryan O’Neal in Barry Lyndon

It can be argued that O’Neal’s miscasting here is either the point, or a rare instance of a void at the center of a movie that does work in its favor. But that might give even the great Stanley Kubrick too much credit. Forced to cast it after Robert Redford passed on the opportunity, Kubrick seems to describe to O’Neal: This is a stunningly beautiful epic, full of wit and charm, though crippled by its vacant leading man.

John Travolta in The Thin Red Line

Even in a movie with cameos from George Clooney, Woody Harrelson and John C Reilly, John Travolta is too famous for her. He only gets a few minutes on screen, he plays a military general, but he seems so out of step with the film’s more ethereal rhythms that he can’t help but ruin the film.

Quentin Tarantino in Django Unchained

A persistent cameo in many of his movies, and those of other people, Tarantino is always a bit distracting, but his presence in Django Unchained takes the cake She only has a few unfortunate lines of dialogue – including the pitiful “Shut up, n-word!” – and she also speaks with a horrible Australian accent. Fortunately, Jamie Foxx’s Django blows him up shortly after he arrives, saving us all in the process.

Russell Crowe in Les Miserables

Russell Crowe can’t sing, which doesn’t help when he was cast in a film adaptation of Les Mis. But he also appears awkward in the film, having difficulty projecting himself under a tiny blue hat. His ghastly singing is reminiscent of Pierce Brosnan in Mama Mia! Except where Brosnan’s unique timbre added to the film’s charm, Crowe’s boorish growl seems out of place here, especially when his co-stars are at the peak of their performance.

Jared Leto in blade runner 2049

Buried in the aftermath of bladerunner Leto’s performance as the film’s villain is found too forced. It’s problematic in part because of the film’s script, which loads him with over-the-top monologues and too many opportunities to be melodramatic, but Leto is generally unbearable here in any case. In the most Jared Leto look imaginable, he also went partially blind to play the character, choosing to wear blurry contact lenses that diminished his vision. All that grueling effort is seen on screen, to the detriment of the film.

mickey rooney in Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Isn’t it annoying when an otherwise perfect movie is infested with outrageous racism? More than just a dodgy performance that destroys things, Breakfast at Tiffany’s is undermined by Mickey Rooney’s abhorrent caricature of an Asian person who is tragic even by 1961 standards. Wearing a fake tan and a pair of buck teeth, along Using duct tape to change the shape of his eyes, Rooney single-handedly destroys the film.

