10,000 or 7,000 steps per day? How many are recommended by science?

Exercise is beneficial at any age, including a leisurely walk (Getty Images)

To enjoy good health and keep the body active, Doctors recommend doing physical exercise or sports. If it is not possible, the mere act of walking every day can help reduce the risk of disease and improve physical and mental health. A recent study knocks down the golden rule of 10,000 steps and concludes that 7,000 is enough for a healthy life.

It had always been said that the optimal number of steps to take per day was around 10,000. However, a new published study in the scientific journal JAMA Network question this deeply rooted myth and even affirm that not everyone would enjoy the same benefits, and possibly not everyone needs to do as many steps. This would be suggested by a new work carried out by researchers at the University of Massachusetts

The scientists drew on the evidence of walking 10,000 steps a day: this measure has been shown to improve health and has been linked to a lower risk of premature death. Even when it comes to sporadic walks, it all adds up. However, each of these studies is different. And, again we insist, not everyone is the same.

Recent scientific studies question the recommended mark of 10,000 daily steps (Getty Images)

the epidemiologist Amanda Paluch and her colleagues Gabriel Kelley and Janet Fulton, set out to analyze data from a group of more than 2,000 middle-aged white and black men and women from four different cities in the United States. The participants wore accelerometers that recorded their daily step count, as well as the intensity of the steps.

In total, data between the years 2005 and 2018 were analyzed, following the participants at regular intervals. Since it was an observational study and not a clinical trial, it would not be possible to affirm that there is a cause-effect in its conclusions. Similarly, the researchers concluded:

– People who walked at least 7,000 steps a day had a 50-70% lower risk of deathcompared to those who walked less than 7,000 steps a day on average.

– The intensity of the steps, or the speed of these, had no effect on mortality.

– Increasing the number of steps among less active people could reduce the risk of mortality, until a certain point. Beyond a cutoff, increasing daily steps didn’t seem to have any benefits, at least in terms of risk of death.

The same authors suggest that taking more than 10,000 steps a day would not be associated with a lower risk of mortality ”. The findings would be similar to previous studies, since the legendary 10,000 steps would indeed have benefits. But unlike these earlier investigations, andThe new work would reduce this threshold even further: from 7,000 steps there would be little or no difference in mortality risk.

Evidently, walking 7,000 steps is easier than 10,000, especially for those less used to reaching that threshold. According to the same authors, even lowering the “healthy” limit of steps would be a great goal for many people who currently don’t even get to walk that far in a single day.

The myth of the 10,000 steps

Apparently, there is nothing scientific about the 10,000 steps a day claim. This belief comes from a catchy Japanese commercial created by the Japanese company Yamasa Tokei, that launched the first commercial pedometer called Manpo-kei, which stands for 10,000 step meter, simply because it sounded good. The pedometer, which is nothing more than a step counter, was very successful and the concept of 10,000 steps became popular throughout the world, giving rise to the belief that 10,000 steps a day was the optimal amount for good health.

“10,000 step activity is an old parameter; It is a theory because nothing is proven and it is taken as a parameter to have an active life and get out of a sedentary lifestyle”, he explained. Francis Ozoresphysical education teacher and creator of FITDESA (advice on fitness, sport and health), in dialogue with Infobae.

“This is very old because a person who can take 10,000 steps a day is far from sedentarybut is already a person with moderate-high training; equal to 8 or 10 kilometers and today there are semi-distance races, with which it is a fairly long distance to have to accomplish that per day to avoid being sedentary”.

10,000-step activity is an old parameter, some experts say (Christian Heit)

How many steps should be taken per day

It is difficult to give a concrete and effective answer, although one of the determining factors when specifying the figure is the age of the person. For the youngest, the ideal is to take about 14,000 steps a day with half of them moderate to vigorous intensity. For its part, teenagers need about 11,000 steps daily, also half of them moderate to vigorous intensity.

In the case of adults, some doctors indicate the 10,000 steps daily, of which 3,000 should be done with moderate to vigorous activity. Less than 5,000 steps every day can seriously affect health, since a sedentary lifestyle favors the development of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases.

From 65 years of age it’s harder to stay at 10,000 steps a day, though some people stick with that goal. In that age range, some specialists advise 7,000 steps every day for at least five days a week, always contemplating illnesses or ailments of each one.

After 65 years of age it is more difficult to maintain 10,000 steps per day (162)

The doctor Norbert Debbag (MN 51.320), sports specialist and cardiologist in dialogue with Infobae He commented that the World Health Organization (WHO) had already stipulated that the ideal was 150 minutes of physical activity per week. Namely, it can be 30 minutes of physical activity 5 days a week. “It is estimated that a moderate, healthy physical activity for a person is 100 steps per minute. That is a physical activity, not low, moderate. So if we take a hundred steps a minute, in 30 minutes we have 3,000 steps a day,” he said. And he added: “If you want to have more intense physical activity, then you should increase your steps more. For a healthy life, the ideal would be about 100 steps per minute, that is, 3000 steps per day”, he explained.

In any case, for Debbag it is essential that people move: “We talk about steps and this is moderate physical activity that has good cardiovascular conditioning. If there is someone who has a motor disability, taking 20 steps per minute is enough. The important thing is to move. It all depends on the ability of each”, he concluded.

In 2019 a study on older women found that those who walked 4,400 steps a day had lower mortality rates than those who walked around 2,700 steps. The risk reduction seemed to peak at about 7,500 steps a day, but the researchers found no additional benefit from walking 10,000 steps a day.

In the same line, a study of 2020 found that taking between 8,000 and 12,000 steps a day was associated with a lower risk of dying from any causecompared to 4,000 steps a day. These studies suggest that moving more has health benefits, whether or not you reach the magic number of 10,000 steps. However, the number of steps to take to stay healthy is not strict and established, it varies depending on the caloric intake of each one. In this way, walking more must be accompanied by a healthy and balanced diet.

04/27/2017 Walking, walking, running, hiking, feet, sneakers, walking (LUDO ROUCHY/FLICKR)



benefits of walking

Why set a daily step goal? Walking is a form of exercise that is available to most people. No special equipment is needed other than proper walking shoes. However, walking as a regular physical activity can help reduce the risk of these common health problems:

-Heart disease

-Obesity

-Diabetes

-High blood pressure

-Depression

