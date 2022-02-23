◉ RESULTS | Red Cross Lottery HERE: numbers that fell TODAY, Tuesday, February 22 in this last draw

RESULTS | The Red Cross Lottery raffles LIVE AND ONLINE the winning numbers, the prizes and the dry ones TODAY, Tuesday, February 22, 2022 in Colombia. When is the next draw?

DRAW HERE | The winning number for TODAY’s Grand Prize was: 8240 series 015. All the details will be published AT THE END OF THE NOTE.

From the 22:30 Colombian time Draw No. 2933 of the red cross lottery. find out AT THE END OF THE NOTE or by CLICKING HERE what were the results and winning numbers for TODAY, Tuesday, February 22.

This is one of the most popular gambling games in Colombia. It has a game format similar to the rest of the Colombian Lotteries, where you have to choose a specific combination of numbers. The person who matches all the numbers wins the jackpot.

Draws run every Tuesday (except for holidays). In case of coinciding with a holiday, the game will be held on the next business day.

The prize must be requested once the draw is over and the full amount will never be delivered, since the winner must pay 20% tax.

+ PAST DRAW | Latest Red Cross Lottery Results

DRAW ENDED | Red Cross Lottery TODAY Tuesday, February 22 | RESULT HERE of the Draw 2933

TODAY’s Grand Prize winning number was: 8240 series 015

This draw will take place from 10:30 p.m. and the results can be seen a while later by CLICKING HERE.

When will the next Red Cross Lottery draw be?

The two draws take place every Tuesday (except public holidays) from 10:30 p.m.

What are the prizes and prizes in the Colombian Red Cross Lottery?

The Red Cross jackpot is $5,000,000,000. In addition, there are different dry millions of smaller caliber but with greater chances of winning.