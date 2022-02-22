“You can hurry up on September 20…”: Ariana Grande shows her enthusiasm for “The Voice”

UNITED STATES. – Ariana Grande can’t wait until it’s september for the premiere of the new season of “The Voice”. The singer has let it be seen on her Instagram account, where she left a post addressed to the “NBC”. I specifically asked them “Can you hurry up on September 20, please?”

The singer has already let it be known that she is very excited about participating in the most famous singing contest in the world. In addition, she has said that she is very happy with the team that she is forming, because even though she is not on the air yet, the recordings have already begun. Ariana first came in as a coach after Nick Jonas had to give up his seat in the contest.

In Ariana’s post, the singer reveals that she is very impatient and has a hard time not starting to follow her team members on Instagram, in order to show the world their work. Grande is passionate about music and the role of coach in “The Voice” It fits like a glove. Plus, her fans are dying to see her in a jury role.

Instagram: Ariana Grande

This is one of the projects that Ariana Grande faces this year, since in addition to his love for music he also has his passion for fragrances. For which she has launched one that according to the same singer is the best perfume that she has tried. The name of it is “God is a Woman” in honor of his hit song. It is available only in perfumeries in the United States, for the moment.

After removing your album “Positions” In the middle of the pandemic, the singer has made a series of live performances of his songs for the account of I see in Youtube. Each of the songs has millions of views and comments that can not believe how talented Ariana is. She is one of the best singers of her generation, and she will surely be a great coach in season 21 of “The Voice”.