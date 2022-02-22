Xiaomi has been fined again for misleading advertising with this product – Xiaomi News

Once again Xiaomi succumbs to a new fine. Although, not more than a few months ago, the company faced a fine of 3,140 dollars, now she has been fined again for misleading advertising.

As we can read through Gizchina, Xiaomi has been denounced and also fined, on the occasion of one of the various promotions carried out around the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 NFC and its sleep monitoring system 24 hours a day.

Xiaomi, fined for misleading advertising with its Mi Band 5 NFC

Apparently, Xiaomi has been fined $12,630 (an undoubtedly symbolic figure) for having promoted the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 NFC as a bracelet capable of continuously monitoring sleep 24 hours a day.5

Well, as specified by the Beijing District Market Supervision Office, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 NFC is not capable of monitoring sleep 24 hours a day, since small periods of less than 60 minutes are not able to monitor them.

That is why the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 NFC is not capable of really continuous sleep monitoring, but it does it based on how long we sleepthat is, only if it exceeds a certain time.

Definitely, a curious news above allsince as you can see from the amount of the fine it does not go beyond something symbolic.

