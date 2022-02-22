XFL reaches agreement with NFL to improve American football

Incredible as it may seem, The XFL has entered into a collaboration agreement with the NFL. Dwayne Johnson, owner of half of the league, have announced that they will seek, in collaboration with the NFL, to work together on rules of the game, arbitrationhealth and safety for players and other areas of the game.

Quite the opposite of what Vince McMahon was looking for on the two occasions he tried to launch his own football league, who always pointed out that the football played in the NFL is very slow, boring and unremarkable and that’s why there was its own system of games and rules.

► The XFL teams up with the NFL

Recall that in 2020, The Rock joined RedBird Capital and his ex-wife and manager, Danny García, to buy the company that had been declared bankrupt by McMahon.

McMahon had to shut down the XFL, which was having a fair amount of success, due to stadiums being banned from the public. as a result of the covid-19 pandemic.

Of course, both Rock and Garcia pointed out that this collaboration agreement with the NFL is not a precursor agreement for the XFL to become a developmental league of the NFL in the future. The Rock wants his own football league and he hopes that in 2023 the XFL will be back on track.

“It’s an exciting time in football as our XFL will join forces with the NFL to collaborate on innovation opportunities to expand and grow the game of football. As an XFL owner, my number one priority will always be the players. Innovation and opportunity».