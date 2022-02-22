WWE WrestleMania: Logan Paul will make his wrestling debut as The Miz’s partner against Rey Mysterio and Dominik

During broadcasts of Monday Night RAW via USA Network, it has been confirmed that Logan Paul and The Miz will face Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38the next WWE pay-per-view.

After his loss to Rey Mysterio at Elimination Chamber 2022, The Miz appeared in front of the Columbia crowd to introduce the partner who will help him defeat the masked man and his son Dominik. After his rivals confirmed that no one backstage at WWE would want to team up with him, “The Awesome” introduced Logan Paul and together they started an attack against Rey and Dominik. His father and son received Skull Crushing Finals from both villains.



WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on April 2 and 3, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, just minutes from Dallas. Fans will be able to witness both nights of the great event from the stands, or through its exclusive transmission for WWE Network and Peacock in the United States.



Undercard WWE WrestleMania 38



WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (u) vs. Brock Lesnar



SmackDown Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey



RAW Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. bianca belair



Team Combat

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominic Mysterio

