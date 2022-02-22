WWE RAW February 21, 2022 | live results

WWE RAW FEBRUARY 21, 2022.— Bobby Lashley stopped being the WWE Champion in Elimination Chamber, so what we will see at WrestleMania will be a duel between the new monarch, Brock Lesnar, and the world champion, Roman Reigns. The company directed by Nick Khan will throw All the meat to the grill at the two-night mega-event in Dallas,Texas, and on this Monday Night Raw the coal will continue to feel stirred up. The action of the WWE red mark is broadcast from the Colonial Life Arena, in Columbia, South Carolina.

Another fight that was defined for Wrestlemania after the events of Elimination Chamber is that of Raw Women’s Championship. Since Bianca Belair was the winner of the elimination chamber, and Becky Lynch retained the title against Lita, in the big event, both will collide with the title at stake.

As for what we will see tonight, it highlights a fight for the Raw Couples Championship. After many weeks of rare competition, RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) achieved a rematch against Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis). Which duo will leave the ring with gold on their waists?

Brock Lesnar arrived in his cowboy outfit and the public chanted “Suplex city”. Paul Heyman wanted to interrupt, but Brock Lesnar threatened him if he got close, and Brock along with the public told him that “it sucks”.

Heyman said that he comes as an adviser to the “only” champion, Roman Reigns. He then appealed to his twenty-year friendship and told him that he may not make it to WrestleMania 38 as WWE Champion, since on March 5 he will have to defend his title at Madison Square Garden.

Heyman said that Lashley will not be present at Madison Square Garden, but he will be in charge of finding him a suitable challenger. Brock told him that “now he’s better off without Heyman.” He then teased what Heyman is up to this Friday, but told him that he, too, is going to SmackDown to show him who the “reigning, defending, undisputed” WWE Champion is.

Behind the scenes, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens were interviewed and the latter told him that he is seeing the best team in WWE, and that tonight they will defeat RK-Bro and will be inserted in the fight for the Raw Couples Championship in two weeks. After that, they will win it and challenge The Usos, and that will be their route to WrestleMania 38, adding that the title will make their stay in Texas more bearable.

WWE RAW February 21, 2022 | Live results | Alpha Academy vs. RK-Bro 1. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits The Street Profits finally faced new rivals, but they were none other than the Raw Couples Champions, who started with great momentum from the hand of Otis; however, Ford and Dawkins used their great team combination, coupled with Ford’s flying attacks, which always impress. However, Otis came back with a bang and turned the tables in favor of his team. The end Otis pinned Ford, and with Gable’s help, he made it to the count of three. Good combat, without being something spectacular.

The Street Profits are, for now, in creative limbo.



After a good fight, The Alpha Academy takes the victory #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/2AJIgsKaIt – WWE Sports and Fights (@DeportesYLuchas) February 22, 2022

Tommaso Ciampa seems optimistic about his match against Ziggler in NXT, but today he brought a big reinforcement for their tag team match: Finn Bálor.

WWE RAW February 21, 2022 | Live results | Alpha Academy vs. RK-Bro 2. Tommaso Ciampa and Finn Bálor vs. Dirty Dawgs Balor and Ciampa have known each other since their time in NXT. They have been rivals, but mutual respect put them on this path to face two common enemies, and the action was back and forth, as expected, with several counts of two included. The end After a struggle, Ciampa got a count of three on Roode with a vine. Good combination between Bálor and Ciampa

Generally speaking, these four put up a good fight. Ziggler needed the victory more here.

Ciampa must have used his shot, so that the Raw public becomes familiar

Could they seriously not let Ciampa win with his finisher? WWE needs new stars and they fall into the basics achieving that. #WWERaw — 𝔭𝔧𝔥𝔞𝔲𝔰𝔢𝔫 (@pjmoralesr) February 22, 2022

The Miz presented a new edition of Miz TV and referred to Rey Mysterio’s victory in Elimination Chamber, which had to resort to his son and criticized the WWE Universe for criticizing him when he cheats, but they do not do the same with Rey .

Miz said that Rey is the same as him, but they only criticized him. Still, far from lamenting, he thought about leveling the loads and said he found someone perfect to team with him at WrestleMania.

Rey Mysterio appeared and told him that no one would be able to team up with him, and told him that “the outsider” who wants to team up with him can go back to where he came from. Miz made fun of Dominik, but Dominik told him that he is here for his father, and that is why he will defend him at all costs.

Miz set up a tag team match against the Mysterios and their new tag team partner: Logan Paul.

The celebrity started to make fun of Rey, but Dominik thought it was funny and accepted the challenge. However, Miz and Paul attacked Rey and Dominik, finishing off the latter with a Skull Crushing Finale by the Youtuber. The rude remained standing.

I never expect anything from you and yet you manage to disappoint me… #wweraw @Falbak_ pic.twitter.com/ivtkRhJbg7 — Cesarin @geeku (@CesarinCool) February 22, 2022

Behind the scenes, Alpha Academy complained about their possibility of having to face a triple threat in a couple of weeks, which reduced their chances of continuing as champions, although they mocked RK-Bro and Kevin Owens. He said that Otis hated math, but he loves to win and that’s what they will do when it comes to defending their championship.

WWE RAW February 21, 2022 | Live results | Alpha Academy vs. RK-Bro 3. Rhea Ripleyvs. Nikki Ash Apparently, we have seen a setback in these two fighters, who met again after a few weeks of ending their rivalry, even more so when in Elimination Chamber and in the past Raw Rhea looked very dominant. Here the thing was no different, since Nikki, as impetuous and malevolent as she was, was no match for the former NXT Champion. Rhea Ripley continues to be very strong.

Was this fight necessary?

Is there really nothing for Rhea Ripley?

RHEA RIPLEY WIN Hopefully this feud is over, Rhea already deserves better #RAWCL #WWERaw – TETRA CHAMPION Tomy Castañeda (@CMTomyRollins) February 22, 2022

WWE RAW February 21, 2022 | Live results | Alpha Academy vs. RK-Bro 4. Damian Priestvs. shelton benjamin This was not a title fight, but Shelton Benjamin was looking for an opportunity here and with Cedric Alexander at his side he intended to get some advantage, and early in the contest he began to intervene, although the Hurt Business member tried to do his thing; however, Priest quickly put things in his favor after the blows received and with a Chokebomb marked the beginning of the end. The end Reckoning and count of three.

Damian Priest’s reign and bookeo was going very well, but then they turned him into Festus and he begins to feel sorry for others. Of course, inside the ring he is still great.#WWERaw — BronBreakkerism 〽️ (@Bitwwrasslin) February 22, 2022

Damian Priest took the microphone and said that he has practically defeated everyone who has been put on him and that is why he is still the United States Champion.

He said that next Monday he will put his title on the line and he wants to do it against a rival of World Championship caliber. However, when he was preparing to leave, Finn Bálor appeared and accepted the challenge.

WE WILL HAVE DAMIAN PRIEST VS. FINN BÁLOR PELO UNITED STATES TITLE NEXT WEEK!!! #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/F3FiLRh4Wq — WrestleBR (@wrestlebr) February 22, 2022

The 24/7 Champion came to the ring and called Dana Brooke to appear and opened up about what happened a week ago and apologized for giving her a three count a week ago. In return, he called a referee to make him lose on purpose.

Dana tried to cover Reggie, but Reggie intuitively freed himself; however, Dana resorted to the kiss to achieve the count of three and we had a new Champion 24/7.

Immediately afterwards, R-Truth, Akira Tozawa and Tamina arrived to hunt them down, but without success.

Bianca Belair arrived and, before the support of the public, and after reminding us of her victory in the Elimination Chamber, she said that she has worked hard to be the best and to return to the top at WrestleMania, and that this will be EST, making it clear to Becky that only one is the best and that’s her.

Becky Lynch appeared and first highlighted the fact that they will be the only ones who have won in a WrestleMania star and will make history at WrestleMania 38. However, she reminded her that she has not lost the Raw Women’s Championship in 3 years and wished her a “Happy anniversary” for the defeat he gave him at SummerSlam.

Bianca said that since SummerSlam she has worked her way up beating every one of her rivals and has come back to this point. Becky played the victim and said that she was loved by people before Bianca came, and because of that she hates her. After that, the champion threatened what she will be able to do to him considering that she hates her.

Bianca wanted to fix things right then and there; however, Doudrop showed up for his scheduled match.

WWE RAW February 21, 2022 | Live results | Alpha Academy vs. RK-Bro 5. Doudropvs. bianca belair This was another rivalry that happened not long ago and that also coincided in the Elimination Chamber. Becky Lynch stayed to watch. Bianca led the initiative with a combination of strength and agility against a Doudrop who seemed a bit slow and unresponsive; however, when Bianca was distracted by taunting Becky, she was pinned by the Brit. From then on, her dominance was Doudrop’s, until she got careless and received a powerbomb from Bianca, who lifted all her weight without messing up her hair. The end Bianca’s KOD and it’s over. Bianca is awesome. Great show of force.

More was expected of Doudrop. He only had offense when he took advantage of an oversight.



How nice it is to see Bianca Belair in a match… It’s amazing! #WWERaw – Jhonatan Martinez (@JaMartinez96) February 22, 2022

Edge arrived and started talking about his experience at WrestleMania, and remembering how old he is. Obviously, he remembered his fights with TLC, against The Undertaker and his fights for the World Heavyweight Championship. Therefore, he said that he needed to have a match at WrestleMania 38, since there is no WrestleMania without him, nor can he be without WrestleMania, since this event makes him feel “phenomenal”.

Thus, Edge launched a challenge open to anyone who wants to face it, and thus make it relevant.