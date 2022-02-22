WWE RAW: Edge hints at a possible match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania

During broadcasts of Monday Night RAW via USA Network, the superstar Edge launched a challenge ahead of WrestleMania 38, the most important event of the year in WWE.

“The Rated R Superstar” appeared in front of the public in Columbia, South Carolina to talk about WrestleMania 38. The WWE Hall of Fame member recalled his great moments in the great event, clarifying that every year he wants to raise the bar higher and higher. Edge warned that this time he wants to find the right opponent who “brings out his most phenomenal side”. The public exclaimed the name of AJ Styles while the fighter left his rival in the great event unknown.

AJ Styles vs. Edge among the rumors of WrestleMania 38

In recent days, the rumors of a heads-up between “The Phenomenal One” and “The Rated R Superstar” have gained quite a bit of strength. Everything seems to indicate that a fight between the two has begun to build, and even AJ Styles himself has expressed interest in facing Edge at WrestleMania. The matchup is expected to be officially announced in the coming weeks.



WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on April 2 and 3, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, just minutes from Dallas. Fans will be able to witness both nights of the great event from the stands, or through its exclusive transmission for WWE Network and Peacock in the United States.



Undercard WWE WrestleMania 38



WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (u) vs. Brock Lesnar



SmackDown Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey



RAW Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. bianca belair



Team Combat

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominic Mysterio

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.