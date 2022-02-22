WWE RAW: Dana Brooke kisses Reggie and wins the title 24/7

During broadcasts of Monday Night RAW via USA Network, the superstar Dana Brooke won the WWE 24/7 Championship after ironing Reggie in the ring.

This week’s episode of RAW featured various segments of a “friends dinner” between Reggie and Dana Brooke. After discovering R-Truth attempting an ambush alongside Tamina and Akira Tozawa, the champion and her companion fled to safety. Receiving no response to his flirtations with Brooke, Reggie decided to quickly iron it and flee with the title in his possession.

In this way, Reggie wins the WWE 24/7 Championship for the third time in his career. Reggie ends a third reign of only seven days. Recall that the competitor obtained this belt on February 14 on RAW after ironing Dana Brooke in a restaurant. We emphasize that both Reggie and Brooke retain the longest reigns in the records of this belt

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.