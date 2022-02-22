WWE confirms the next defense of Brock Lesnar

During last night’s RAW show, Paul Heyman intervened in Brock Lesnar’s segment and publicly announced that the current WWE champion will have to defend his Championship in a live event that WWE will hold at Madison Square Garden on March 5.

This event will not be broadcast by WWE, neither on Peacock nor on WWE Network, however, as confirmed by the renowned PWInsider journalist, Mike Johnson, the company decided to promote the show on RAW to boost ticket sales and to add interest to the story between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

In any case, and despite the fact that it is not televised,or more striking of this ad is the alleged presence of Bobby Lashley for the show. The latest news indicated that Lashley would have suffered a shoulder injury in his fight against Lesnar at Royal Rumble, and this would keep him out of the ring for several months, making his participation in WrestleMania difficult. WWE has not commented on that former champion’s shoulder injury, and justified his absence from RAW and the match in Elimination Chamber with an alleged concussion.

In the event that Lashley can finally compete, Lesnar would have him as an obstacle in the face of the “champion against champion” match that he has been looking for in recent weeks. Lashley pulled out of Saturday’s Elimination Chamber match when Seth Rollins threw Austin Theory on him while waiting in one of the Elimination Chamber booths. He wasn’t technically legally removed from the Chamber, and Lesnar took the Championship undefeated, so Lashley would try to regain the title before WrestleMania.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.