WWE already promotes the return of Cody Rhodes

In the most recent edition of WWE Raw, WWE fans could easily see that the company is already promoting the stellar return of Cody Rhodes to the enterprise. All thanks to a series of references towards Rhodes that WWE performed throughout the most recent show.

The first reference occurred when The Miz cut his promo to reveal Paul Logan as his tag team partner to wrestle at WrestleMania 38 against Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. This was one of the lines he said to introduce Logan:

► WWE is already preparing the ground for the return of Cody Rhodes

“Someone who comes from a struggling family, a pioneer, someone who is very… HANDSOME!”

“Dashing” or “I bet” was a nickname that Rhodes used in WWE. The second reference to Rhodes was when he promoted Edge’s presence in the middle of the Raw ring:

There’s no smoke or mirrors about it … @EdgeRatedR is ready to make more #Wrestlemania magic this year!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/q7DlF9OCPc — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2022

“There’s no smoke or mirrors about it… Edge is ready to make this year’s WrestleMania more magical!”

“Smoke or mirrors” is the name and part of the lyrics of Rhodes’ entrance theme in WWE. On the other hand, Edge mentioned the word “undeniable” in his promo, which was a word Rhodes used in one of his best promos in AEW.

Rey Mysterio also told Miz that he had to bring Miz as a partner. an outsider, that is, a fighter outside the company. Finally, WWE also published the following tweet:

“Adrenaline is in the air tonight on WWE Raw as The Miz has someone in mind to help even his odds against Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. It’s a MUST WATCH MIZ TV TONIGHT AT 8:00 PM / 7:00 CENT!”

«Adrenaline, in my soul, something Cody Rhodes!» It was the lyrics of Rhodes’ entrance theme in AEW.

