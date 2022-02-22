Wolverine’s return in Doctor Strange could be in a “variant” mode

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continues to leave multiple theories among fans regarding the possibility of seeing other characters from the multiverse.

If fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are already eager to have Patrick Stewart on screen as Professor X. The return of the famous mutant could make another beloved character appear unexpectedly as well. We mean Wolverine.

Wolverine in the FOX universe was played by Hugh Jackman, who ended the character in 2017 when Logan was released. Since then, the actor always made it clear that he would not play him again.

In any case, fans are not losing hope, and have even asked Ryan Reynolds to do everything possible so that we see him in Deadpool 3, which is still in production.

Regarding his potential appearance in Doctor Strange 2, we all know that Wolverine ended up dying during the events of Logan. However, that will not prevent them from applying the theme of “variants” as could be the case of Patrick Stewart’s Professor X.

As I said in this article, if we see Stewart returning as Professor Charles Xavier, it is very likely that we are facing a variant from another universe, and it would even be from the animated universe (X-Men 92) since a sequel is produced by Marvel Studios.

The introduction of the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would take place in an interesting way in Doctor Strange 2 as long as they make it clear that we are talking about variants. Although they are special appearances, I am clear that they will only be there and new actors will be used to interpret the characters for the future of the MCU.

It would be a good way to honor the theme of the multiverse as it did with Spider-Man: No Way Home by bringing in several beloved actors from the FOX universe.