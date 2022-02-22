“Without masks”: Alejandro Sanz’s enigmatic message shared by Camila Cabello

Millions of records sold, five Latin Grammys, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he participated in the inauguration of the last Olympic Games… Few milestones remain for Alejandro Sanz to conquer. It’s been more than 20 years since the man from Madrid signed his first musical contract and recorded his first album, Living fast.

Then would come the well-known Plus and the song Broken heart, that catapulted him to national fame. Since then he has not stopped selling albums and filling stadiums. Ultimately, Sanz is a self made musician since he started playing the guitar when he was only seven years old.

Thus, some of his followers have wanted to understand that Alejandro Sanz’s last words on his social networks have to do with his power to be original and authentic, a magnetism and a connection with his fans that has kept him at the top during all these years.

“Without masks. In this profession no one can cheat for a long time. Everything ends up knowing. Either it’s you or you end up being what you feared to be. That’s why staying is a degree. I continue with my own without caring much about the rest. But this world that we have created amuses me. Long live the authentic. No excuses, no mercy, no prisoners, “wrote the artist along with a selfie published early this Sunday.

An enigmatic message that presents the most thoughtful and profound Sanz and that accumulates more than 48,000 likes. His words have inspired so much that even Camila Cabello herself – with whom he collaborated on My favorite person– has shared the publication in their stories adding: “The caption. I love you, I respect you, I admire you. An artist, a teacher.”

“So be it,” Pedro Alonso told him, Berlin in La Casa de Papel. “Signed up baby,” wrote Lorena Castell, presenter of yu, Music. “Esooooooooo !!!!!!!! That it is worth knowing, but really”, Blas Cantó pointed out. “Long live the art that is born from within and not from outside,” defended Beatriz Luengo.