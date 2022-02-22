Will Wolverine appear in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”?

And although the dream of Marvel fans is that both Stewart and Jackman return to their characters, it would not be surprising if both mutants made their debut in the UCM. Photo: Courtesy

Professor Charles Xavier might not be the only one of the X Men that will return in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And it is that new information assures that Wolverines will also be in the movie starring Benedict Cumbebartch.

Although, at the moment, it is unknown if it would be a variant or if it would be its most classic version, Logan, the only certain thing according to this information is that will not be played by Hugh Jackman who has repeatedly denied his return as the charismatic X-Men.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness | Official Trailer | Bent

This has been pointed out Joseph Deckelmeirmedium Illuminerdi, who through his Twitter account published a tweet in which he assured that Wolverine will make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the film directed by Sam Raimi.

And it is that, much has been speculated on the possibility that both characters, both Charles Xavier as Loganmade their debut in the film directed by Sam Raimi. Above all, considering that Jackman had been playing Wolverine for as long as the British actor had played Professor X and both said goodbye to their characters in Logan, the acclaimed film directed by James Mangod in 2017.

logon | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th CenturyFOX

And although the dream of Marvel fans is that both Stewart and Jackman return to their characters, it would not be surprising if both mutants made their debut in the UCM played by other actors. It must be remembered that a few months ago other information assured that Marvel Studios planning a new project with Wolverines. Thus, the film starring Cumberbatch could be the ideal option for Marvel Studios to present the new mutant in the UCM.

However, Stewart got to meet with Kevin Feig to talk about his possible participation in the sequel to Doc Strange. And when the preview was released, fans seemed to have recognized Patrick Stewart’s trademark British-accented voice as the Professor Charles Xavier in the advance of the film as one of the apparent members of the Illuminati.

However, the interpreter pointed out in a recent interview that people had been imitating his voice for a long time since he began his career on stage more than sixty years ago. “I can’t be held responsible for that” Stewart affirmed speaking to comicbook.com.

Although, we must not forget that, despite Stewart’s timid denial as Professor Charles Xavier in Sam Raimi’s film, everything could be a mere strategy to increase the hype among the fandom, just like they did Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire after repeatedly denying their involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: No way home).

Meanwhile, to find out whether or not Patrick Stewart will be the one to appear again as Professor Charles Xavier, or if Wolverine will debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans will have to wait until next May 6, when the sequel to Doctor Strange hit theaters.