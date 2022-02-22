Will Smith’s producer delivered $100 million for local merchants in Cartagena, but the money does not appear

For film recording in Cartagena, Will Smith donated $100 million to merchants and now the money does not appear. Photo: Instagram, Will Smith

In 2018, Will Smith, a Hollywood actor, caused a sensation upon his arrival in Cartagena for the recording of the movie ‘Gemini Man’ in which he himself starred. For 20 days, a blockbuster took over ‘Heroica’ and the singer, who is also a singer, walked through the Historic Center to learn about the city’s culture first-hand. However, more than two years after the recording, the visit continues to cause controversy for compensation to merchants that never reached their hands.

In the same year 2018, the lawsuit began between María Rocha, president of the Cartagena Public Space Oversight Office (Vespu) and the Cartagena Public Space Management for being the one in charge of delivering the money to merchants who were economically affected by the occupation. of public space during filming.

And, despite what has been said by various national media, there is evidence that the money in question was not donated by Will Smith, but rather was compensation from Dynamo Producciones, the company in charge of the film. “Dynamo productions SA with the production’s own resources (not Will Smith’s) compensated the informal vendors of the Historic Center for the possible effects on their income, for the days of filming the film Gemini Man”, the company reported at the time.

And, more than 2 years after the premiere of the film, the compensation of 100,000 to 200,000 pesos per day of filming agreed with each of the sellers is still not seen. Now, the Attorney General’s Office is investigating irregularities in the Cartagena Public Space Secretariat.

According to El Universal, Rocha assured that they were 200 thousand pesos for each day of filming and 400 thousand pesos in total. Many merchants of the 600 eligible for compensation said they received less money or nothing after the commitment. In total, the figure would approach 100 million pesos.

The response of the office of the Mayor’s Office of Cartagena assured that “only sellers registered on the platform of the Single Registry of Sellers with Legitimate Trust received their compensation”, registered the local media, to which Rocha replied that some of the merchants who failed to comply.

As El Tiempo learned, through Rocha’s complaints, the Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the alleged crimes of embezzlement by appropriation and embezzlement by action against the Secretary of Public Space of Cartagena for the 100 million lost.

According to the newspaper, the Mayor’s Office of Cartagena signed a contract with Andrés Calderón Rodríguez, legal representative of Dynamo Producciones, also representing the team behind ‘Gemini Man’. Among the things agreed upon is the temporary use of the city’s public space for production.

“The sellers of the historic center who have legitimate expectations left their jobs for several days for the making of the film, which affected them financially; therefore, the production assigned a compensation for the days not worked that valued between 200,000 and 400,000 pesos per person, depending on the activity carried out”, Rocha told, according to the capital media.

However, only 26 of the 600 vendors managed to receive the compensation. “Some were given 50,000 pesos and those who were luckier were given 100,000 pesos,” added the woman.

For now, the Prosecutor’s Office is looking for former official Mario Rafael Puertas Cuevas, who is identified as the alleged person in charge of delivering part of the cash to the sellers.

