Will Smith confesses that he thought about killing his father; which was the reason?

One of my favorite actors Hollywood is Will Smith, who throughout his career has shown that he is committed to making his audience laugh and motivate him; However, behind the smile on his face there is also a hard moment that until now he had not dared to confess: one day he thought of killing his father.

What led Will Smith to consider the murder from his own father? Many times the fact of seeing the stars surrounded by luxuries and the glamor of Hollywood makes us think that they have always led an easy life, but reality often surpasses fiction and this is demonstrated by the dramatic story of the Prince of Bel-Air.

According to the new memoir called ‘Will’, the actor confesses that he lived through hard times within his family, because although his father was a responsible man, he was also very violent and used to beat up his wife and mother. of the histrion.

Although Will Smith’s book goes on sale until next November 9, People magazine revealed a preview, which reveals the complicated relationship that existed between the actor, his mother and three brothers with his father, William Carroll Smith Sr.

“My father was violent, but he was also at every game, play, and recital. He was an alcoholic, but he was sober at every premiere of every one of my movies,” he writes in his book.

The violence that separated Will Smith and his family

However, one day remained forever in the heart and mind of the actor, the day his father hit his mother so hard in the face that she collapsed on the floor. After what happened, the actor’s mother ended up leaving home, without money, without any income, leaving her children in the hands of the man who had ruined her life, which made little Smith, only nine years old. I would think about suicide.

“When I was nine years old I saw my father punch my mother in the head so hard that she collapsed. I saw how she spit blood from it. That moment in my room, probably more than any other moment in my life, he defined who I am, ”he writes in his book.

Smith confesses that this fact always made him feel guilty and like a coward who did not dare to do anything to defend his mother, despite being only a nine-year-old boy, and it was then that he promised himself that when he was older and Strong would avenge what his father had done to the woman who gave him life.

“In everything I’ve done since then, the awards and accolades, the spotlight and attention, the characters and the laughs, there has been a subtle chain of apologies to my mother for my inaction that day, the moment. For not doing in front of my father. For being a coward, “reads his memoirs.

The day Will Smith thought about murdering his father

The actor reveals a very hard moment of his adolescence, because between the ages of 14 and 17, the actor took care of his father who had contracted cancer and that violent man who intimidated the family became fragile and vulnerable; It was then that the actor admits that he thought of murdering him.

“One night, as I was gently leading him out of his room and into the bathroom, a darkness arose within me. The path between the two rooms leads through the top of the stairs. As a child, I always told myself that some One day I would, I will avenge my mother. That when I was big enough, when I was strong enough, when I was no longer a coward, I would kill him, “he confessed.

However, even though life put him in the position he had sorely longed to be in because of his resentment of his father, the young Smith was able to discern between what was right and what could end up as his father’s murderer. own father.

I stopped at the top of the stairs. I could push him down and get away with it, he thought. “As the decades of hurt, anger, and resentment wore off, I shook my head and proceeded to take Dad to the bathroom,” she recounts.

Finally, Will Smith’s father died of cancer in 1996. The actor has a very good relationship with his mother, we have even seen them dance together to celebrate her 85th birthday.

“There is nothing you can receive from the material world that will bring you inner peace or satisfaction. In the end, it won’t matter one iota how well they loved you; you will only get ‘the Smile’ based on how well you loved them,” he reflects. the actor.

Smith has been married to Jada Pinkett for 23 years and has three children, Jaden, Willow and Trey, who is his oldest son from his first marriage to Sheeree Zampino.

