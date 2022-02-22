Who is most at risk according to ESPN experts?

Santiago Solari, Javier Aguirre, Pedro Caixinha and Michel Leaño are in the spotlight due to poor results, this is what ESPN analysts think about their continuity.

The specialists of ESPNagreed to point out that the technical director who is in the most danger in his position is the Americanist helmsman, Santiago Solariabove Peter Caixinha (Santos Laguna), last general with two points; Javier Aguirre (Monterrey), 16th place with five units, and Marcelo Michel Leano (Chivas), ninth overall with seven points.

The America is about to face the Cougarsin a so-called “six-point” game, when the squad led by the Argentine Santiago Solari is sixteenth in the table with only one win and four losses, for a total of six points, when six dates of the Closure 2022.

Francisco Gabriel deAnda

“I think the most solid project is the Pedro Caixainha. Despite the fact that the results are not giving him, that he plays poorly and that he receives many goals, the board will support him, they will not fire him. They already know him, he already worked with them. I think his project, even though it’s not working, they’re going to respect him.”

“In case of Javier Aguirre It’s different, because he already had a major failure in the Club World Cup. Monterey he spent a lot of money on important reinforcements and this has not been reflected in the league or in the internationalization of the team. In the case of America, already has four consecutive losses in the Azteca; doesn’t work, people already messed with Santiago Solari and he is already asking him to leave, it is not the image that America wants to give. So this is the case that I would see more clearly and perhaps closer to finishing.