Where are the hideouts in Fortnite and how to destroy them?

One of the challenges/missions of the week 9 of the Season 1 from Fortnite Chapter 3 asks us to destroy hiding places. East challenge/mission from Fortnite It’s called, how could it be otherwise, “destroy hiding places“. In this section of our complete guide from fortnite battle royale we tell you what are hiding places and where to find them:

Where to find hiding places in Fortnite?

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must destroy a total of five portable toilets or open dumpsters in which we can hide. This type of objects they are usually found at gas stations and in named locations on the map:

We will find hiding places at these points on the map

For destroy a portable bathroom or a Dumpsterwe can just hit it with the beak, shoot it with any weapon, ram it with a vehicle, or use explosives of any kind:

Hideouts are open dumpsters and portable toilets

It is possible to complete this quest in a single game in a single location: Tilted towers. Through the alleys in the central part of the area we will see many open dumpsters. In addition, at the gas station on the south side there is also another garbage container and a portable toilet.

We smashed an open dumpster with our pickaxe

We emphasize that garbage containers must be open; only these count as hiding, while the rest do not. In the same way, there are some portable toilets that are indestructible because they are not hiding places, but teleportation points. Obviously, since they cannot be destroyed, they do not count for this mission either.

As you can see, it is a very simple mission, in which the difficulty lies precisely in knowing what the hiding places are, and where we can find them. We also remind you that Destroyed Hideout progress stacks over multiple matches; we don’t have to destroy five of these objects in the same one.