When, what time and on what channel to watch LIVE the duel for Liga MX?

Know the date, schedules and TV channels to see LIVE the duel between Cruz Azul vs. Santos Laguna from the Azteca Stadium for Liga MX. All the details in Let’s go Blue.

Blue Cross returned to the victorious path after convincingly thrashing 1-4 at Toluca in the framework of day 6 of the Closure 2022 of the MX League. Those led by John Reynoso they showed one of their best faces so far this semester and continue to ‘next to the heels’ of the championship leaders.

Now, and in a week in which they will have to solve the key to the round of 16 in the Concachampionsthe sky-blue will receive next Sunday, February 27, at Santos Laguna at Aztec stadium. This will be the last commitment of date 7 scheduled for that weekend.

The last antecedent between the two dates from the past opening 2021where both teams were drawn (1-1) in a clash that was played in the TSM Crown. However, the current reality invites the cement producers to be optimistic: Laguna is the last classified in the table with just 2 points in 6 games played.

Blue Cross vs. Santos Laguna: when and at what time do they play for Liga MX?

Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna will face each other next Sunday, February 27, within the framework of matchday 7 of Clausura 2022. This match will be played at the Azteca Stadium and the initial whistle is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (local time).

schedules by country

Blue Cross vs. Santos Laguna, where and how to watch the match LIVE?

This meeting corresponding to the date 7 of the local football, will have the transmission of TUDN for all of Mexico and TUDN USA for the United States. In addition, you can follow the MINUTE BY MINUTE from Vamos Azul.