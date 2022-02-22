when does Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas play

The Mexican Tennis Open begins on Monday, February 21.

The Mexican Tennis Open begins this Monday, February 21, an edition that generates many expectations because 4 of the tennis players who are members of the top-5 of the ATP classification will compete, including Rafael Nadal, so we tell you what days their games will be and how they will be the crosses.

The paradisiacal lands of Acapulco in Mexico have already arrived No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, No. 3 Alexander Zverev, No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 5 Rafael Nadal who will compete from this Monday in search of the title in the Aztec contest that is gaining more and more prestige.

How are the crosses of the Mexican Tennis Open 2022

Alexander Zverev (Germany) vs. Jenson Brooksby (United States) / Monday, February 21 – 10:00 p.m. (estimated time)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) vs. Laslo Djere (Serbia) Tuesday, February 22 (time to be defined)

Daniil Medvedev (Russia) vs. Benoit Paire / Tuesday, February 22 (time to be defined)

Rafael Nadal (Spain) vs. Reilly Opelka (United States) / Tuesday, February 22 (time to be defined)

In case you continue moving forward Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal they would meet in a semifinal while on the other side of the key they disagree Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev.

The place of number 1 of the AFP is at stake

The Mexican Tennis Open in Acapulco, in addition to having a luxury draw, has at stake for the Russian Daniil Medvedev the first place in the ATP ranking.

Medvedev, a finalist at the 2022 Australian Open where he fell to Rafa Nadal, could make history in Acapulco and beat Novak Djokovic as the number one in the world.

For the Russian tennis player to become number 1 in the world on Mexican soil, the only thing he has to do is to win the title in Acapulco no matter what the Serb does in Dubai.

Other scenarios for Medvedev to become number 1