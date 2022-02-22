If you are one of those who daily uses WhatsApp to keep in touch with friends and family who are in any part of the world, you must know all the benefits that this platform of instant messaging offers.

Another advantage it has is that it is constantly being updated to offer a better experience to users. On this occasion, we tell you about a new function that will allow you to have a preview of the multimedia content you receive, before you download them.

WhatsApp, you will have a preview of the files you receive. Photo: Pixabay



What will the WhatsApp preview look like?

Although this function is not yet available, it is known that it will work in the following way: the videos and photos that are sent through a WhatsApp chat will generate a preview so that the recipient can see what it is about.

For now, only the beta version of WhatsApp for Android 2.22.5.11 includes this viewer, which could put an end to the problems of sending photos and documents that do not need to be downloaded or that are not directed to you.

According to WABetainfo, this is a novelty that will also have an impact on the quality of the files that are shared through WhatsApp, since they have to be reduced so that they can be sent.

What users will see is the name of the file and an extension of what you received, this way you can decide if it needs to be downloaded and takes up memory on your device, or not.

This could be the solution in cases where the cell phone memory is not enough to store all the files you receive, since it gives users the possibility to decide what they want to do with the file they received.

