WhatsApp Plus 2022 19.10.0: download and news

whatsapp plus update again and it already has a new version, an update that brings some improvements and bug fixes, also some news, so below we are going to know everything that this version brings that users of the app can already install.

comes the version 19.10.0 and with it some novelty, but not very prominent, we probably have to wait for version number 20 to find some striking functionality, so now it is expected that the news will be quite small.

This is the case and one of the novelties that you will find when updating is new privacy and security options within settings of the application, more than we had already mentioned when we compared WhatsApp Plus with GBWhatsApp.

Otherwise, a problem that existed in the functionality of hiding the states is fixed, so it is fixed by updating. These are the only updates, it may include some internal and performance fixes to make the app work properly.

12 reasons why WhatsApp can ban or expel you

However, they are not mentioned, but it is a common procedure every time a new version appears, as developers take the opportunity to launch a new version of the application with various fixes and improvements as we have mentioned.

Something you should know is that this version is based on WhatsApp 2.21.24.22 which can be found in the Google Play Store and weighs almost 50 MB. Remember that if you want to use WhatsApp Plus you will have to activate the installation of files from unknown sources as it is an APK.

We also remind you that WhatsApp Plus is a WhatsApp modso it is not an official app and you risk being expelled from WhatsApp, so you should use it with caution.

To get whatsapp plus 19.10.0 all you have to do is enter WhatsApp Plus/settings and get from the version from the option that exists to update it, although you can also download the app from the link that we leave below.

Download WhatsApp Plus for Android

Is WhatsApp going to have advertising in the app?