What was discussed before training this Monday?

Players and coaching staff starred in a strong talk where they all reiterated their commitments to straighten the course in Clausura 2022

The poor results did not go unnoticed in Chivas and this Monday there was a strong talk in Verde Valle where players and coaching staff intervened where the conclusion was unanimous: they must be more focused so as not to give anything away for beat Puebla on Saturday.

A source confirmed to Rebaño Pasión that prior to the start of practice, the entire squad met and a serious talk began, where Marcelo Michel Leaño spoke and expressed the annoyance of the board and the medical body itself for the defeat of last minute in León; However, the rojiblanco coach reiterated his absolute confidence in the players to reverse the bad tournament they are recording.

Later, some footballers took the floor to express their feelings, since they consider that due to the performance they have had in these six days they should be better placed in the general table, but individual errors have cost goals that affect the sum of points.

Players and coaching staff They strengthened their mutual commitment that they will get ahead and that this change should begin to be perceived from the weekend when they receive Puebla, a rival against which the rojiblancos look like the victims.

When will Guadalajara vs. Puebla play?

The match corresponding to matchday 7 of the Clausura 2022 between Chivas and La Franja will be played next Saturday at the Akron Stadium at 7:00 p.m., where both squads arrive with different realitiesbut the Herd is the main one urgent for a victory.

