What led Ryan García to resign from Eddy Reynoso’s Canelo Team

Currently one of the most prominent trainers in Mexican boxing is Eddy ReynosoWith Saul Cinnamon Alvarez they formed the famous Canelo Teama team that brought together different boxers dedicated to training under the instructions and strategy of Edison Omar Reynoso.

Recently one of the members of that group resigned from the permanence of the gymnasium of the Cinnamon Alvarez, it’s about Ryan Garcia. The current interim light weight champion of the WBC (World Boxing Council) decided to close his stage with the Canelo Team and find a different strategy to prepare their fights in the future.

Despite the fact that he managed to train at the same time with Saúl Álvarez, and even received some advice from the maximum exponent of the 168 pounds, he did not continue with them and abandoned the project that the Mexican-American fighter began in 2018 when he formalized his integration into the team of Reynoso.

Recently the 23-year-old boxer himself revealed the reasons why he was forced to make that decision. In interview with ESPN confessed that Eddy Reynoso never had time for him. Although the 45-year-old coach has explained on different occasions that he dedicates a space to each of his pupils, for Ryan García it was not like that and he confessed that his coach did not pay him due attention.

For this reason, he chose to leave the Canelo Teamdespite the benefits and experience that the founders of that group have, the dynamics of the training were not giving results to the Kingry.

“The reason I switched was because Eddy didn’t really have time to train me and it wasn’t working anymore,” he said.

And it is that according to Ryan García, at least two weeks had already passed and he did not know anything about Eddy Reynosowhich is why he decided definitively no longer to be part of the Cinnamon Team.

“It had been two weeks and I hadn’t seen it, so I was like, ‘You know what? I just need to make a change,'” the 23-year-old boxer explained to ESPN.

The Garcia’s demand for attention and its plans to remain the lightweight champion They pushed him to look for a new coach who would give him all the availability possible. That is why he will work from now on with Joe Goossen68-year-old experienced boxing trainer.

With Goossen in his corner, Ryan Garcia has a fight planned against Emmanuel Tagoe on April 9, a fight that will take place at the Alamodome stadium in San Antonio, United States. So he will start his preparation immediately with Goosssen and have a successful return to the ring.

Names like Óscar Valdez, Andy Ruiz Jr. and the super middleweight champion himself are some of the relevant boxers who are part of this club. Although the quality and constant work are some of the qualities that define the results of Eddy Reynoso, Ryan García could not show it due to his abrupt departure from the team.

The coach from Zacatecas leads one of the most popular teams in national pugilism, as his highest representative is Saúl Cinnamon Álvarez, even in 2021 the WBC named him as the best boxing coach.

In an interview for TUDN, Eddy recounted some details of the functioning of the Canelo Team and he explained that preparing different Mexican champions is thanks to the work that he also does since he confessed that he studies the different fighting styles and rescues the best of each one of them to devise the appropriate strategy for each combat. And it was there when he told that the african american style is the best for your prospect already rescued elements to take advantage of it in the Cinnamon Team.

