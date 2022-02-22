What is WhatsApp Plus and how can I install it on my cell phone?

The mobile app for instant messaging WhatsApp It is one of the most used in the world, in such a way that it is difficult to find a smartphone in Mexico that does not have this apps installed.

A lesser known thing is that there is an unofficial version of it, it’s called WhatsApp Plus. This is an unauthorized update, however, it is becoming popular among users recently. You can find it on the web, download it and install it on your phone to enjoy the improvements. These are the details.

What improvements does Whatsapp Plus include?

The list includes access to the use of exclusive emoticons; renovations to the security and privacy system; the possibility of hiding your contacts when you are “online”; activate a new “do not disturb” mode; recover photos that have been deleted from a conversation, including viewing deleted statuses; and finally, it offers more specific customization options within the app.

How can I download Whatsapp Plus?

As we mentioned, it is not an official update, therefore, you will not find it in Google Play Store nor in the app store from Apple. There are at least three secure websites from where you can download the updated version of Whatsapp, without having to worry about computer viruses, we are talking about softmany, APKunlimited and AndroidForever.

Take into account that you will first have to remove the version that you have installed on your device, as well as everything related to it. To do this, access the Settings menu, then the Applications section, and then type “Whatsapp” in the search bar. Once that’s done, all you have to do is go to one of the websites mentioned above, and download the APK of WhatsApp Plus.

