What is the most expensive car that Will Smith drives?

The renowned Hollywood actor has an outstanding collection of cars of various models and brands. Modern cars and other machines that today are more associated with classic vehicles. Swipe to find out more!

February 22, 2022 11:50 p.m.

we all know Will Smith and his outstanding career in the world of the screen, be it the largest or the smallest of our homes. Those who have enjoyed his performances will clearly have some of his films in mind. Now, Have you ever wondered what he has done with his money? We’ll tell you more soon.

The actor 53 years old born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (United States) it has been made of 8 cars throughout his life. A varied collection of cars and models that ranges from the most modern to a very classic taste; some luxury sports cars and others more of a family range.

Will Smith and the iconic Ferrari from “Bad Boys 2”. Source/Source: www.alamy.com

In your hands, Smith owns a Maybach 57s worth $417,402.. We are talking about a car that has a 6.0-liter V12 engine that delivers 604 hp. A true power machine. For an actor of his class, without a doubt he has had a taste for choosing the cars for his garage.

Maybach 57s. Fuente/Source: km77.com

Not to mention other high-end machines with which he has appeared in some of his films like that one Ferrari in “Two Rebel Cops 2”. Although it is not a vehicle owned by him, it is remembered a lot with him at the wheel in those action scenes with Martin Lawrence.

Luxuries are not only given while in action, but also with what one has earned with effort and dedication. The career that Smith built from his foundations is proof of this, that today you can enjoy a garage for all tastes.