What happened to Mr.T, the mythical member of ‘The A Team’

In 1972, four of the best men in the American Army, who formed a commando, were imprisoned for a crime they had not committed.. They soon escaped from the prison in which they were being held. Today, still wanted by the government, they survive as soldiers of fortune. If you have a problem and if you find them, maybe you can hire them.” Probably one of the best lines you’ve ever heard at the start of a television series.

‘The A-Team’ was a real sensation on television around the world, and the role of MA Barracus, probably the most popular of the four soldiers of fortune. The extravagance of the character, his skills as a mechanic and avid driver, as well as the fun of his scenes with `Crazy Murdock?, made Barracus the sensation of ‘The A-Team’. Between filming and filming of the series, Mr. T entered the popular wrestling match with Hulk Hogan, with whom he formed a couple until 1988.

Mr Twhich is his artistic name and whose real name is Laurence Tureau, It was made known by the hand of Sylvester Stallone, who hired him to be Clubber Lang in the movie ‘Rocky III’. That same year he joined the shooting of the popular series of ‘The A-Team’ which lasted for five seasons.

film and television

After the popular series he embarked on another project called `T&T?, a series in which he played an ex-convict who teams up with a lawyer to form a detective agency, a series of which only two seasons were produced. He then worked as a guest star on comedies like `Bloosom?, `Martin? and `Suddenly, Susan?

His artistic activity was interrupted in the mid-1990s when He was diagnosed with lymphoma from which he recovered in 2001. After that he has not had many appearances as an actor, but Mr. T has been seen in movies and series such as Isn’t that another stupid American movie?, `The Last Judgment?, `Inspector Gadget? or a very mythical episode of `The Simpsons? On television, the last time she was seen in a series or contest was in 2017, when she participated in `Dancing with the stars? the American ‘Look who’s dancing’, but he didn’t get very far as he was the third eliminated.