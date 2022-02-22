What happened in America’s training this Monday between Santiago Solari and the players?

The pressure continues in Coapa! After yesterday’s defeat, against the Tuzos from Pachucaat Aztec stadium, America concluded one of the most complex weeks of this campaign, where he let go of six points that were of the utmost importance, to improve his position in the General Table of Liga MX.

For this reason, the Nido team has signed one of its worst tournament starts and is going through a crisis where rumors of the possible dismissal of Santiago Solari have increased considerably and the name of Nicholas Larcamon, continues to sound to be the new helmsman of the capital team.

After the match

At the end of the duel, the azulcrema coach attended a press conference where he acknowledged that the fans have the right to express themselves and, in turn, made a brief analysis of the mistakes made by his squad during the outcome of the match.

“The fans have every right in the world to express themselves and it would be strange if they applauded us. The match was not good. We couldn’t open the scoring and then, in a transition, they scored on us. We had our moments in the second half and for a transition is finished. We have a lot of weakness in defense, they are making us many goals”, he pointed out.

The training

Despite the critical situation that plagues the America club, Santiago Solari He led today’s training normally with his squad, where the players also performed regularly on the field. In addition, it is important to mention that the team will not have the opportunity to rest and will have to work under the instructions and supervision of the Argentine strategist, until further notice.