What Guardado did after learning that Chicharito would return to the national team

The reaction of Guardado in networks before the possible return of Chicharito al Tri

February 22, 2022 05:30 a.m.

midfielder Andrew Saved surprises on social networks by interacting after a long time with Javier Hernández, a Mexican striker who was banned from the Mexican team.

Andrew Saved He was one of the players who quarreled with Chicharito after the off-court incidents that arose two years ago. The Little Prince claimed the lack of commitment on the part of Javier Hernandez.

But after interest Gerardo Martino for bringing back the Mexican striker, now everything seems to come to a harmony within the Mexican team. Saved interacted in a photo of Chicharito where he is seen training.

Andrés Guardado returned to interact with Chicharito on social networks

Which players have had contact with Chicharito?

In addition to Andrés Guardado, Guillermo Ochoa and Héctor Moreno have been in contact with Javier Hernandezso it can be understood that the differences within the Mexican team they would be remedied.

