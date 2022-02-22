What did the biological mother of one of her daughters think about Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is an American actress, model, philanthropist, voice actress, director, screenwriter, producer and activist for the rights of women, who owns a brilliant talent. Thanks to these great artistic gifts, she has participated in great films of Hollywood thus being one of the actresses most loved by the world public.

At 46 years of age, the protagonist of “Maleficent” It has a spectacular beauty that continues to garner daily followers from all over the world, who do not stop praising the talented artist. She this time was no exception as she recently garnered everyone’s attention on the red carpet at each premiere of “The Eternals” which she attended.

2021 did not start in the best way for the ex-wife of the American actor Brad Pitt, since she was quite far from everyone and that worried her followers. Luckily, this is now behind us and the protagonists of this new film from Marvel they are going to the various presentations of it in various cities around the world, including her. This new superhero film marks a new generation of films from the famous comic company.

On this occasion, the actress is a trend due to the statements of the biological mother of one of her daughters, specifically of Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt. Recently the mother of the aforementioned daughter of the actress of Hollywood gave an interview to Reuters. There Mentwabe Dawit I affirm that: “I never refused Angelina Jolie’s adoption of my daughter. I think my daughter is very lucky to be adopted by a globally famous woman. I wish them all the luck in the world.”

In addition, the woman from Ethiopia added that: “Angelina has been more of a mother to her than I have been. She’s been with her since she was a baby, but that doesn’t mean I don’t miss her.”. In another part of the interview, she confirmed that she wants to regain contact with her daughter without detracting from the fact that the actress has every right to continue being her mother.