Volkswagen Amarok 2023 new teaser: view from another angle

Volkswagen Amarok 2023 expectation campaign brings a new teaser which reveals unseen details of the pick-up.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING



Volkswagen Amarok prepares a new generation and the brand has been showing different parts of the pick-up in a series of teaser, accompanied by one another key data with which they take for granted the important evolution that it will have.

Although there have been several advance images of the brand, we cannot take everything for granted, because until now they are only about digital representations which Volkswagen called “near production sketches.” waiting for a actual prototype.

How much time is left for your presentation? There is no definite date yet, but high expectations. One of the recent news that caught the most attention is the incorporation of a version of high performance Amarok R, based on ford ranger raptor.

Volkswagen Amarok 2023: new profile to detail

We know the dimensions of the next generation Volkswagen Amarok will be olderwith which another style will come robust and strong. It will not be exactly as the sketches show us, but we have a rough idea.

From the side view we see large and marked wheel arches the same color as the bodywork, the lines of the sides are very defined, sufficient ground clearance and set of tortoise wheels. Big difference compared to the current model.

The rear will have more volume, set of portrait lighting LED ending in an inverted “C” shape, large “Amarok” lettering on the tailgate, and a prominent bumper, with chrome inserts and stop lights.

Possible mechanical options include the turbocharged V6 engine It currently offers 254 hp of power and 580 Nm of torque, a 2.0 turbodiesel engine and a 2.0 biturbo diesel engine. It will be built on the Ford Ranger platform.

ALSO READ: A Volkswagen Amarok R may be possible: it would be based on Ford Ranger Raptor

Jessica Paola Vera Garcia.



