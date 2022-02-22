Vikings: Valhalla: who’s who in the long-awaited Vikings spin-off

Throughout its six seasons, vikings it won over fans of period and adventure series with its ambitious staging and its complex and intriguing characters. Although many fans lamented that the story of Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons came to an end, Netflix saw the opportunity to start a new Viking saga.

That is why in just a few days it reaches the streaming platform Vikings: Valhalla, the spin-off that will take place about 100 years after the events of Vikings. The series will explore the legacy of Ragnar and his sons through new generations of Vikings, as well as the fall of Viking culture in Britain and Europe.

Vikings: Valhalla will feature new historical figures, including legendary explorer Leif Eriksson, his sister and religious leader Freydis Eriksdotter, and ambitious Norse prince Harald Sigurdsson. The first season of the series arrives on Friday February 25 on Netflix.

All Vikings: Valhalla characters

Leif Erikson

One of the main characters in Vikings: Valhalla is Leif Erikson, destined to become one of the most legendary Vikings in history, whose exploits will take him around the globe. However, at the beginning of the series we will see him more as an outsider who was raised in Greenland, as the firstborn of an ancient pagan family. As the series progresses, Leif tries to build his own legacy, in an attempt to differentiate himself from his father, Erik the Red.

This character will be played by Sam Corlett, a relatively new Australian actor on screen. One of his best known roles was that of Prince Caliban in Sabrina’s Hidden World (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) from Netflix.

Related news

freydis eriksdotter

Freydis She is the younger sister of Leif, and is a fierce religious leader, a deep believer in the old pagan ways and who, like her brother, seeks to leave a legacy.

This character will be played by Frida Gustavsona Swedish model and actress who made her screen debut in 2013 in a short film, but rose to fame as Ninni Nilsson in the Swedish romance swoon. She also had a role in the series The Witcher as Ma, the mother of Geralt of Rivia, and also acted in the series partisan.

Harald Sigurdsson

This Viking will be presented as one of the nordic people leaders. He is a Christian prince from Norway, who has the ambition to become king, something that he will not be able to achieve without shedding blood. He likewise will need ability to lead pagans and Christians alike.

british actor Leo Sweater they will put themselves in Harald’s shoes. His most prominent roles have been in some British period series such as Victoria, Beecham House and sanditon.

Olaf Haraldson

If Harald intends to become king of norway, there is one person who could stand between his ambitions: his older half-brother, Olaf. Like his younger brother, he is also ambitious and is a devout Christian, something that will lead to disagreements with other characters.

This character is played by Johannes Johannesson, the renowned Icelandic actor. Despite standing out in several Scandinavian noir titles, which have become so fashionable in recent years, he has also been part of some more Hollywood titles such as Bloodshot with Vin Diesel Where’d You Go, Bernadette alongside Cate Blanchett, and Atomic Blondestarring Chalize Theron.

Canute II of Denmark

Canute II, better known as Canute the Great, was a king of Scandinavia, but his greatest ambition is to conquer the domain over the seas of England. His strength and cruelty will make him one of the most outstanding historical figures of the time.

This character will be played by Bradley Freegard, the Welsh actor who has made his way through a large number of fictions. Some of the most notable titles are DaVinci’s Demons, Eastendersand doctors

Emma of Normandy

Also known for the rose of normandy Because of her beauty, this monarch has Viking blood in her veins. In the series, she will be introduced as one of the descendants of Rollo, the brother of the legendary Ragnar Lothbrok. She is married to the King of England, and is a cunning and intelligent political player, not to be underestimated.

It is performed by Laura Berlin, a German actress and model who has performed mostly in film and television in her country. Vikings: Valhalla will be her first major role in an English-language production.

Earl of Wessex

He is one of the key figures in the English court. He is one of the chief advisers to the king and he has a mysterious ability that allows him to survive all political crises, moving with the flow to continue maintaining his position at court.

The actor David Oakes is in charge of giving life to the Earl of Wessex. This interpreter has played some of the most ruthless villains on the small screen, mainly in historical series. He was William Hamleigh in The pillars of the earththe lustful but cowardly Juan Borgia in The Borgias; the treacherous George, Duke of Clarence in The White Queen; and Prince Ernst in Victory.

Jarl Haakon

The magnanimous ruler of Kattegat, Jarl Haakon she is mostly known for being tough but fair. His main challenge is keeping his growing and changing city together, even as the population faces internal divisions over religious issues. She will be a figure of great support and wisdom to Freydis, both as the leader of the Kattegat and as the leader of the pagans.

This character will be played by Caroline Henderson, mainly known for being a successful jazz singer in Denmark. She has also participated in a large number of productions as an actress, but the greatest successes of her career have been obtained as a singer.

Prince Edmund

As the only surviving son of King Aethelred, the Prince Edmund Not only does he rise as heir to the English throne, but he will have to face all kinds of Viking attacks. He is young and inexperienced to lead a nation, but he will need to steel his nerves to face the challenges that lie ahead in England.

This character will be in charge of louis davison, who comes from a renowned family of British actors. Her father is Peter Davison, best known for having been one of the incarnations of Doctor Who, while her mother is actress Elizabeth Morton. As for Louis, he already has some titles in his career as Miss Peregrine and the Peculiar Children by Tim Burton; the period series Poldarkand Find Me In Paris.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!